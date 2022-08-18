American Financial Resources Cultivates Communication Processes with Internal Reorganization

Following External Survey, AFR Addresses Feedback by Continuing to Build a Leadership Team Focused on Being a Resource in the Industry

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of external survey feedback, national mortgage lender American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is continuing its commitment to best serve the industry by reorganizing its leadership, improving communications, streamlining processes, and increasing training opportunities. These changes are already in full swing as the company maintains its focus on bringing more families home.

The advancements begin from the very first interaction with the team, where clients can expect increased correspondence from AFR Account Executives, clearer processes and conditions to loans, and an emphasis on the team behind who AFR is at the core. The team is also prioritizing training webinars and AFR University , where brokers can register for upcoming live sessions or watch complimentary on-demand webinars, to ensure partners are well-versed in all of the niche programs AFR has to offer.

"Feedback as a whole is so important to the entire AFR team, so following these survey results, we're all excited to kick off a few internal adjustments that we feel will really help deliver just how much we value that feedback," said Christopher Guerin, Executive Vice President of Mortgage Origination and Business Development at American Financial Resources. "Our brokers spoke, we listened, and we can't wait to continue to build on these improvements as a company with the help of our brokers and clients."

In an effort to strengthen communication and education even further, AFR also restructured some key departments, moving internal employees into new roles with defined goals and duties to guarantee enough support in each area.

First, Carmine Warren, AFR's Training and Development Manager of six years, has transitioned into his new position of Client Onboarding and Development Manager. In this role, he will be overseeing Associate Account Executives and Credit Analysts, with duties including assisting with third-party originator (TPO) training, hosting webinars, reaching out to interested TPO clients, and system maintenance.

Additionally, Ken Capling, who has been with the company for eight years, has transitioned from Product Development and Operational Process Manager to VP of Wholesale Sales, where he will oversee Wholesale Sales, including AFR's Senior Account Executives, Account Executives, and Mentors. Capling will be ensuring proactive communication with clients who are registering loans with AFR, while also assisting the operations team to guarantee the team is doing all that they can to assist clients.

Our Operations Team has also restructured to ensure our processes are streamlined, conditions are clear and communications have improved for an overall positive client experience. These efforts are being led by Donna Bowser who has recently been promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations. Donna joined the AFR Team as VP of Operations in 2021 and brings extensive mortgage and industry experience to the company. She's also very passionate about focusing on customer satisfaction both internally and externally.

"With these internal changes, we are more than confident that our clients will receive a faster turnaround on all communication and a better overall user experience throughout their continued partnership with us," said Timothy Yanoti, President and Chief Financial Officer at American Financial Resources. "We're excited to see more from Carmine, Ken and Donna as they help to balance workload for our Account Executives and ensure the team is able to be more proactive in developing relationships with clients so that everyone is met with a great start with AFR."

AFR's mission will always be cemented on helping the underserved by introducing products based on market demand to ensure clients and customers have access to the niche offerings that AFR knows best. These improvements and movements within the team aim to further support that mission as AFR's variety of financing options for eligible borrowers only continues to expand.

For additional information about AFR, its current product offerings, and its resources for prospective TPO clients, please visit https://www.afrcorp.com/ .

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) offers a comprehensive array of residential mortgage products to meet a variety of financing needs. AFR is a leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations and an innovator in construction and renovation lending. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to correspondent lenders, mortgage brokers, loan originators and consumers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org . For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com .

