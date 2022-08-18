MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Consulting Partners, the recognized financial services industry leader in transition consulting and business services, has crossed the impressive milestone of 50 employees with additional employees in process to join the team in the weeks ahead. This achievement was marked in tandem with the company's 11th anniversary and establishes Elite as the largest nationwide transition consultancy specifically focused on advisor and firm clients within the financial services space.

Elite Consulting Partners Hits 50 Employee Milestone; Continues Rapid Nationwide Growth Trajectory

Simultaneous to their staff growth, Elite Consulting Partners opened multiple new office locations, among them Boca Raton, FL; Atlanta, GA; and two offices in Moorestown, NJ. Of note is the wealth of thought leadership represented within the Elite team, which is comprised of seasoned financial services industry veterans, former financial advisors, and wholesalers. These individuals represent a cross-section of experience garnered from the industry's most storied firms among them LPL Financial, Ameriprise Financial, Cetera Financial Group, Dynasty Financial Partners, Wells Fargo, Merrill Lynch, and Lincoln Financial.

Further, the impeccable industry reputation of Elite, its influence within the highest echelons of financial services, and the company's proprietary Elite Next Level transition process continue to set the organization apart and have become the standard for excellence within financial services recruiting.

Elite Consulting Partners CEO Frank LaRosa proudly states, "When I began Elite Consulting Partners 11 years ago, it was my goal to establish a financial services recruiting firm unlike any other in the industry. I am proud that not only have my team and I achieved that goal, but that we have the ambition and drive to start each day fresh in pursuit of a new level of success. This dedication and commitment are the same effort we put to work on behalf of our clients as we continue to level up as a company. I cannot begin to express how immensely proud I am to work with everyone on the Elite team."

Elite Consulting Partners is a recruiting and transition consultant, merger & acquisition, and business consulting firm focused on providing strategic advice and solutions to the financial services industry. Elite Consulting Partners prides itself on offering unparalleled service, unbiased advice, and expert guidance to both advisors and corporate clients in order to ensure each client's objectives and goals are realized during their due diligence and transition process.

To learn more about Elite Consulting Partners visit www.eliteconsultingpartners.com for further information.

