Radians answers call for Eastern Kentucky flood cleanup by donating over 5,000 pairs of work gloves

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent catastrophic and deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky displaced thousands of Kentuckians, knocked out vital power, water, and roadway infrastructure, and required a multitude of search-and-rescue teams to look for missing people. Now Eastern Kentucky's focus is on cleanup and rebuild, while helping flood victims with shelter, meals, and relief items.

"It's important to help each other during disasters because they can hit anywhere, anyone, and at any time." - Mike Tutor

Headquartered in Bristol, TN, United Central Industrial Supply®, a top-tier supplier to North America's mining industry, reached out to PPE manufacturer Radians® in Memphis, TN, for help with the ongoing Eastern Kentucky flood cleanup.

Susie McNally, a buyer for United Central Industrial Supply, asked if Radians could donate work gloves for the relief workers. A seasoned glove buyer, McNally knew the hand protection most suitable for flood cleanup and asked for seamless knit gloves with a nitrile coating and PVC dipped gloves with a knit wrist.

When Radians CEO Mike Tutor and President Bill England received the donation request, Radians' response was immediate.

"Yes, Radians will help United Central with the cleanup," said England. "It's heartbreaking what happened in Eastern Kentucky, and we're glad that we can contribute to the cleanup and rebuild."

"Eastern Kentucky is close to home," said Tutor. "It's important for all of us to come together and help each other during disasters because they can hit anywhere, anyone, and at any time. Radians is thankful that we had the needed stock and workforce to ship the needed gloves the day after the emergency request was made."

If you want to help with the Eastern Kentucky flood relief, please visit https://www.redcross.org/local/kentucky/get-help/flooding-red-cross-response.html.

For more information about Radians, visit www.radians.com or call toll-free 1-877-723-4267. For more information, about United Central, visit www.unitedcentral.net.

