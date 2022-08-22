Freedom Financial Network Named a Top 100 Financial Technology Company by The Financial Technology Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Network (FFN), a leading digital personal finance company, has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Financial Technology Companies by The Financial Technology Report . The list recognizes companies making technology advancements that foster an ecosystem, allow businesses to work more collaboratively and ultimately, put more financial control in the hands of companies, business owners and consumers.

"Freedom Financial Network is honored to be included on this year's Top 100 Financial Technology Companies list," said Andrew Housser, co-founder and co-CEO of Freedom Financial Network. "We sit at the intersection of financial services and fintech, harnessing our rich data and 20 years of experience to offer our customers personalized solutions to meet their specific needs, whether for personal loans, home loans or help with debt. We're continuing to innovate with apps and more solutions coming soon, all designed to help more everyday people get on and stay on a path to a better financial future."

Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 2,600 teammates across the country, Freedom Financial Network has served more than 1 million customers, helped resolve over $16 billion in debt and has facilitated over $7 billion in loans.

Earlier this year, FFN was recognized as one of the top 100 corporate philanthropists in the San Francisco Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times for the second consecutive year. FFN was also named to the Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Healthiest Employers List in recognition of its efforts to motivate employees to achieve and maintain wellness through a strong emphasis on mental and physical health. FFN has been named to the Phoenix Business Journal's annual "Best Places to Work" list 11 times, including winning first place in the extra-large company category in 2021.

About Freedom Financial Network

Freedom Financial Network is a leading digital personal finance company. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a brighter financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans ( FreedomPlus ), home equity loans ( Lendage ), help with debt ( Freedom Debt Relief ), and even financial tools and education ( Bills.com ). Freedom Financial Network has more than 2,600 dedicated employees across California, Arizona and Texas and is recognized as a Best Place to Work.

