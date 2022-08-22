MASSAGE ENVY ANNOUNCES NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP SWEEPSTAKES

Brand to give back to the massage profession by awarding $240,000 in scholarships over the next year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, today announced the launch of a national program to award 96 scholarships for future massage professionals over the next 12 months.

"As the inventor of the massage membership model and the industry leader, Massage Envy wants to give back to the industry by doing something that can change people's lives and will continue to help this great profession move forward," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy's chief executive officer.

Under the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists, each awardee will receive a $2,500 scholarship that can be used to attend any massage school of their choice. Eight scholarships will be awarded each month from October 2022 through September 2023.

"The massage profession has a promising future with job growth expected to be strong over the next decade. It's also a very portable skill set with job opportunities all over the country, and it offers flexibility to fit different life situations," Stiller said. "Whether you're considering your first career or changing to a new career, or perhaps you're a retiree or the spouse of someone in the military, the massage profession can be a good fit for you."

Stiller said scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation.

"Again, this is about doing what's right for the profession and finding good people to make it even stronger," she said. "Having said that, working at a Massage Envy franchised location has numerous benefits and I would put our brand culture against anybody in the category, and an added benefit is that we are finding that demand for massage has never been greater, so the future for those entering the profession looks bright.

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once.

The first recipients will be drawn in October, 2022 and announced in November, 2022 with additional recipients announced in the following months. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins August 22, 2022 and ends August 31, 2023. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

