Nayax announces integration partnership with Vagabond

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced an integration partnership with Vagabond, a Washington, DC-based technology solutions company providing cloud-based management software and hardware tools for vending operators. This integration will enable Vagabond's customers to seamlessly deploy Nayax's leading EMV-certified VPOS Touch cashless readers into their vending operations. Nayax's solution enables operator growth and improved productivity.

"Our operators have been asking for Nayax's EMV, 4G LTE cashless payment solution to effortlessly work with their existing Vagabond set-up," said Juan Jorquera, CMO, Vagabond. "The ability to offer Nayax devices lets us empower operators by providing additional growth opportunities to customers so they can better tailor their offerings to accounts with the services they need."

"As a long-term customer of Vagabond, we were thrilled to learn of this new integration with Nayax – we have started incorporating Nayax devices into our machines and we have been impressed with their ease of installation. Our accounts love their look and feel, and we're relieved to have active customer support directly from Nayax, if we need help," said Chris Watson, VP Vending Operations, Capital Provisions. "Recent events in the unattended payments space have made it clear that upgrading our portfolio to Nayax's product and service offerings gives us significant peace of mind."

"We're excited to partner with Vagabond and provide their customers an easy path to access our EMV-certified VPOS Touch devices," said Carly Furman, CEO, Nayax LLC. "Vagabond's existing telemetry and management tools sync closely with the Nayax system, enabling their customers to benefit from the leading cashless solution in the market."

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anytime, anywhere. With global experience in serving the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, over 700 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers, payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. www.nayax.com

About Vagabond

Vagabond (vgbnd.co) makes technology that modernizes the vending industry. Its operations, communications and payments technologies serve the convenience services industry -- businesses that provide vending, food service and related provisions to workplaces. Operators use Vagabond's platform for inventory management, product merchandising, service scheduling, truck routing, and financial reconciliation. Vagabond's IoT network delivers real-time business intelligence to operating teams in the field so they can maximize operating profits. Vagabond's workplace payments application, called vīv, enables mobile pay at vending machines and convenience markets; order-ahead and delivery at cafeterias and restaurants; and the ordering and fulfillment of office, breakroom and janitorial supplies in the workplace. This comprehensive commerce platform allows Vagabond to provide data-driven services to consumer packaged goods companies enabling promotion of particular products to individuals in real-time depending on their buying habits. Vagabond powers the convenience services industry by maximizing sales through merchandising, minimizing cost through operational efficiency, establishing new revenue streams for operators, and providing consumers a convenient payment experience.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

