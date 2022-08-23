SFM Mutual selects Jopari Solutions to Optimize Workers' Compensation payment processing

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thorough review and analysis, SFM Mutual Insurance Company has selected Jopari Solutions to help improve their payment processing workflows, cycle times, and offer payees a choice as to their preferred method of payment.

"Jopari has been a great partner for many years, helping us to receive and process electronic medical bills and attachments from providers and other parties," said Dave Kaiser, SVP and Chief Operating Officer of SFM Mutual. "While evaluating payment solution providers, it was an easy decision for us to select Jopari to help us with this important initiative as they not only have the expertise and experience, and they're already managing the delivery of electronic remittances to our provider partners."

SFM Mutual is utilizing a multi-modality payment solution that allows the payee to select from different payment options. The solution also allows payees to view medical bill and payment artifacts on Jopari's portal with no additional access fees or membership related charges.

"We're humbled by SFM Mutual's decision to select Jopari for their payment processing. We're honored to support them in their mission to not only be Workers' Compensation experts but to help ensure the delivery of outstanding service and be a partner of choice for the industry," said Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari Solutions.

Jopari's modern payment platform helps payers from the Property & Casualty and Commercial & Government industries deliver digital payments to payees across North America. Due to their years of experience in delivering electronic medical bills, clinical attachments, and medical claim payments, they've created the largest network of medical providers in the U.S. and can deliver results to all parties involved in the handling of claims.

About Jopari Solutions

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060

About SFM

SFM Mutual Insurance Company, headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, is a customer-owned mutual insurance company providing workers' compensation coverage. SFM's primary focus is on employers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, and Indiana. Beyond its core territory, SFM is licensed and operating in 27 additional states. SFM offers workers' compensation insurance solutions for employers of all sizes, including claims and disability management, cost containment, legal assistance, and third-party administration. For more information, visit www.sfmic.com.

