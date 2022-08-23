THE SOHAGI LAW GROUP'S MARGARET SOHAGI NAMED "BEST LAWYER IN AMERICA"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced that Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi is recognized in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyer awards are compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers and honor only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas.

Margaret Sohagi, recognized since 2007, developed her practice over the last 30 years focusing on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), Climate Change and housing. Sohagi provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, appointed elected officials. When necessary, she zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California's Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Sohagi has the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. Her land use and environmental law expertise, and ability to keep public agencies informed about the latest legal developments and trends, is also demonstrated through her frequent planning and legal conference presentations, extensive UCLA and USC teaching experience, and publications such as the Solano Press book Exactions and Impact Fees in California. Sohagi's prior career as a city planner gives her invaluable insight into the intricacies of complex project development and review.

Sohagi currently serves as the Chair of the Santa Monica College Foundation Board. In 2022 Sohagi was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a "Woman of Influence" and last year she was selected for the Los Angeles Times' "Inspirational Women Award" and the Los Angeles Business Journal "Community Impact Advocate Award."

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

View original content:

SOURCE The Sohagi Law Group