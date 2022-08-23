TYGES Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYGES is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at TYGES. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place to work – 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that TYGES is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Over the past year, TYGES has increased its workforce by over 25%. TYGES prides itself on its strong company culture which includes a generous liberal leave policy combined with employee recognition, healthy work-life balance, and team-based activities.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About TYGES

TYGES is an executive and professional search firm placing leaders at all levels and guided by its core values: integrity, respect, accountability, determination, and courage. THE TYGES WAY is a proven process bringing your organization the talent you need. When you entrust your talent search to TYGES, you are forming a partnership that it takes seriously.

Learn more at tyges.com and on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is based entirely on what employees report about their workplace – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. This certification is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

