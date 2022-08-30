TeamSupport Partners With Perseus Group to Strengthen Customer Support Experiences

Perseus Group seeks to drive operational excellence across portfolio with Customer Support leader TeamSupport

/PRNewswire/ -- TeamSupport , the leading provider of B2B customer service solutions, announced today that it has entered an exciting, new partnership with Perseus Group . Perseus Group selected TeamSupport as their preferred Customer Service vendor to bring its robust platform to the companies in the Perseus Group portfolio. Through this agreement, Perseus Group will use the TeamSupport platform to provide unparalleled solutions for its businesses looking to scale while still maintaining or improving their customer support.

Perseus recognized the significance and impact happy customers and quality engagement has on businesses, "TeamSupport was a perfect fit for our portfolio companies and aligns with our focus on quality customer support," stated Dexter Salna, President of Perseus Group. "We both value growth. At Perseus, we help businesses grow into market leaders and TeamSupport ensures customers remain at the center of these companies' operations," he continued.

The TeamSupport Customer Service Platform provides B2B organizations with a complete solution to manage the entire post-sale customer relationship. By recommending TeamSupport as the preferred vendor to Perseus Group's portfolio, the business has the unique opportunity to create a completely unified customer support experience across all of their verticals, regardless of industry. "TeamSupport is determined to make customer-centric support efforts standard across B2B organizations, so this partnership is an exciting moment for us. We believe that strong customer relationships are the foundation of all businesses and we are delighted to partner with Perseus to put customers at the center of their business," expressed Pete Khanna, CEO of TeamSupport.

About TeamSupport

TeamSupport is the post-sale, award-winning customer service software company built purposefully for the unique needs of B2B businesses. We help companies become customer-first and always place the customer at the center of the business. Emphasizing streamlined collaboration crafted for the B2B customer, TeamSupport focuses on all aspects of the customer experience.

As the leading support solution for solving complex needs and driving satisfaction, retention, and revenue, we see the bigger picture of what customer support can be. Learn more at TeamSupport.com .

About Perseus Group

The Perseus operating group's businesses provide software solutions to a number of vertical markets. Perseus acquires, manages, and builds software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions. Perseus companies seek to become leaders in their markets by improving their operations, growing through organic initiatives, and seeking acquisitions that can strengthen their market position.

