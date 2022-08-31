Semler Scientific to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced, Head of Corporate Communications and Business Strategy, Renae Cormier, will participate in the following investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 12, 2022

Format: Corporate presentation at 11:00 am ET and one-on-one meetings.

Lake Street 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference

Date: September 14, 2022

Format: One-on-one meetings

7th Annual MicroCap Leadership Summit

Date: September 16, 2022

Format: Corporate presentation at 3:30 pm ET followed by Q&A.

The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a two-day virtual event hosted by the MicroCapClub. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), cleared product, QuantaFlo®, is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD). QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), associated with a positive QuantaFlo® test. Semler Scientific has an agreement with a private company to exclusively market and distribute Insulin Insights™, an FDA-cleared software product that recommends optimal insulin dosing for diabetic patients in the United States, including Puerto Rico, except for selected accounts, and it made investments in this private software company and in another private company whose product, Discern™, is a test for early Alzheimer's disease. Semler Scientific continues to develop additional complementary innovative products in-house, and seeks out other arrangements for additional products and services that it believes will bring value to its customers and to the company. Semler Scientific believes its current products and services, and any future products or services that it may offer, positions it to provide valuable information to its customer base, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

susan@sanoonan.com

917 513 5303

