CareerBuilder's Latest Survey Reveals 52% of Employed Adults Are Content in Their Roles

New data highlights incentives that contribute to employee retention, including flexible schedules and wellness perks.

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a global talent acquisition leader and job marketplace, released findings from their latest Harris Poll survey revealing that the majority of employed adults (52%) are content in their roles and not engaged in a job search right now whereas 23% of Gen Z, 24% of Millennials and 14% of Gen X among those actively looking for a new job. As part of the survey, employees also shared which incentives they value most that keep them engaged and loyal to their organization.

CareerBuilder Relaunch (PRNewsfoto/CareerBuilder) (PRNewswire)

On average, the data shows that a quarter of employed adults have been at their company for three to five years with about one in 10 employees (9%) who have been working at their current company for less than a year, 22% at their company for one to two years, and 20% for six to 10 years.

"With these new survey results, we see that one out of five employees have been at their company for six to 10 years indicating that workers value loyalty and a healthy work culture," said Kristin Kelley, Chief Marketing Officer at CareerBuilder. "As employers, we strive to keep our teams motivated and happy. This new data helps inform and open the lines of communication, so employers can meet folks where they are, providing an ideal environment that allows everyone to prioritize wellness, flexibility and work-life balance."

Of the employed adults, 56% say that the work schedule attracts them most in their current role and is especially important to women (61%) compared to men (51%). Almost half of the workers who were surveyed say that colleagues (48%), fair pay (46%), and work-life balance (43%) are most appealing with 34% who also appreciate their health benefits. In fact, 58% of Gen Z are attracted to their job because of colleagues and work friends while men (52%) are more likely than women (39%) to be drawn to their job because they are being paid fairly.

The survey also revealed the benefits that employees look for outside of common work perks and their company's current offerings:

30% are seeking a four-day work week

28% hope to have their birthday off

24% seek mental health and wellness benefits

21% prefer to work remotely full-time

16% would like paid sabbatical leave

13% would be interested in pet insurance

10% look for fertility or new baby benefits

Notably, perks related to their work schedule supersede financial offerings for employees including a signing bonus (28%), student loan repayment (20%), childcare or daycare stipend (19%) and tuition reimbursement (15%).

This survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder. For more information on CareerBuilder, visit CareerBuilder.com.

