Hottest Hot Hatch Brings More Heat: All-New Honda Civic Type R Adds Power, Performance, and Swagger

315-horsepower Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S.

Developed in Japan and track-tested around the world, Type R delivers the best driving experience in the hot hatch segment

Beautifully integrated advanced aerodynamics give the new Type R a sleeker design

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most powerful model in Type R's 30-year history, the all-new 2023 Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever offered in the U.S. On sale this fall, the new Type R delivers the best driving experience in the hot hatch segment, combining class-leading performance with an all-new immersive cockpit experience, and a sleek, muscular new design.

The most powerful model in Type R’s 30-year history, the all-new 2023 Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever offered in the U.S. On sale this fall, the new Type R delivers the best driving experience in the hot hatch segment, combining class-leading performance with an all-new immersive cockpit experience, and a sleek, muscular new design. (PRNewswire)

"Type R is very important for Honda as the pinnacle of our factory performance and an irreplaceable brand that enables enthusiasts to experience Honda's racing spirit, and seek the ultimate in speed and driving pleasure," said Hideki Kakinuma, global Civic Type R development leader. "The all-new Civic Type R will continue that legacy, leveraging Honda's racetrack-proven engineering to deliver extreme performance and passion—both on the road and on the racetrack."

The Civic Type R embodies Honda's challenging spirit, with six different designs since its debut in Japan as a 1997 model. Only the second Civic Type R model ever sold in the United States, the all-new and more powerful 2023 model recently set a new production-car front-wheel drive track record at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, home to the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix, securing its legacy as the best performing Civic Type R ever.

Track-Proven Performance

Already a class leader in ride, handling and steering performance, engineers conducted extensive development in Japan, and undertook rigorous testing at racetracks in Japan, North America and Europe to further improve Civic Type R's chassis. This included testing on Germany's infamous Nurburgring, the world's most challenging racetrack, helping make the all-new Type R more responsive, more comfortable and more thrilling-to-drive than ever before.

Under its new vented aluminum hood is an even more powerful version of Honda's award-winning K20C1 engine. Horsepower, torque and response are improved by a redesigned turbocharger, increased air intake flow rate, and a new more efficient exhaust system that features a straight through design and an active exhaust valve. The size, shape and number of the turbocharger's turbine wheel blades have been optimized along with the flow path of the intake charge, enabling the turbocharger to generate pressure in a wider range and more efficiently.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinger engine now produces 315 horsepower @ 6,500 rpm (SAE net) and 310 lb.-ft. of torque at 2,600 – 4,000 rpm (SAE net) – improvements of 9 hp and 15 lb.-ft. Civic Type R is one of the most powerful cars in its class per liter, with a specific output of 157.8 hp/liter, up from the previous-generation's 153.3.

A larger grille opening, bigger radiator and a new large-diameter fan improve engine cooling, ensuring sustained, optimal performance during extreme driving. To further strengthen the driver's connection with the car, the active exhaust valve opens at higher rpm to heighten and enhance the sound of the engine.

Type R's smooth and precise six-speed manual transmission is further improved for an even more intimate and rewarding connection with the driver. A lighter flywheel and a revised rev-match system ensures perfectly paired rev-matching when shifting down through the gears, helping maintain stability on corner entry. The high-strength gearbox has also gained a high-rigidity lever and optimized shift gate pattern for a reassured and hyper-precise gear change. A standard helical-type limited-slip differential puts the engine's power to the pavement effectively.

Now based on the all-new 11th-generation Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R's scalpel-sharp responses and famously addictive driving feel are increased even further by a significantly more rigid body structure that supports both improved dynamics and refinement. The wheelbase has been extended 1.4-inches for a smoother ride and greater stability. Now measuring 107.7-inch, it's the longest wheelbase in its class.

Its front and rear tracks are also significantly wider (+1.0 inches in the front and +0.75 inches in the rear). Together with a retuned dual-axis strut front and multilink rear suspension, these changes improve straight-line stability and steering feel. For exceptional braking performance, Type R's two-piece front brake rotors reduce unsprung weight. Brake cooling is also improved, and a retuned brake booster enhances feel and controllability.

Drivers can seamlessly switch between four pre-set performance settings, selecting different modes for the engine, steering, suspension and engine sound. In addition to Comfort, Sport and R+ Mode, a new 'Individual Model' mode enables customization of the driving experience.

Powerful, Sleek and Sophisticated Design

Beautifully integrated advanced aerodynamics give the new Type R a sleeker, more sophisticated, yet muscular look. Designed with input from aerodynamic development members of the HRD Sakura Super GT team, its exterior is also more aerodynamically efficient, generating more downforce improving high speed stability.

Designed in Japan, Type R's new, more muscular body is 0.8-inches longer, 0.5-inches lower and 0.6-inches wider with broad fenders flared out over wider tracks, and lightweight 19-inch matte black alloy wheels wrapped in wider (+20mm) bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. The new wheels use a special "reverse rim" design that improves the stability of the tire contact patch under load.

All body panels forward of the A-pillars are new and unique to the Type R, including a new more aggressive front bumper design. Its lower stance is accentuated by wider rear doors exclusive to Type R and a reshaped rear bumper that reveals its updated signature three round exhaust outlets. A redesigned rear spoiler with aluminum stanchions and a new rear diffuser intensify downforce and reduce drag.

Civic Type R will be available in five striking colors: historic Championship White-- a Type R exclusive finish revered by Honda enthusiasts, Rallye Red, Boost Blue, Crystal Black Pearl and Sonic Grey Pearl.

Performance Focused Cockpit

Designed to support intense driving experiences, the cockpit of the new Type R enhances the exhilaration of driving with emotive, performance-focused details and features, including Type R's iconic red seats, carpet and trim, a redesigned aluminum shift knob, and a serialized Type R plate on the dash.

The driver sits lower than before in new, lighter, body-stabilizing sport seat, yet with greater visibility courtesy of thinner pillars, relocated side mirror, and a lower hood. New lightweight, heavily bolstered front sports seats with suede-effect upholstery offer both exceptional support and comfort on the track and during long drives.

To better support performance driving, Type R's exclusive new digital instrument cluster features clean, easy-to-read graphics and an extensive selection of displays. The design features a large tachometer and gear-position display, plus a multi-information display.

A second new meter design is exclusive to Type R's +R mode and allows the driver to obtain necessary information instantly, with the engine rpm, and gear position placed at the top. A racing-inspired illuminated rev indicator located above the gauge cluster gives the driver a quick indication of engine rpm during performance driving.

Technology has been smartly integrated into the Civic Type R's new cabin with a focus on the driver, including a new 9-inch Color Touchscreen – the largest touchscreen ever in a Type R – with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. Qi-compatible wireless charging and a Bose Centerpoint premium sound system, which was custom-engineered precisely for the interior of the 11th-generation Civic, are also standard.

Exclusive to Type R, a new enhanced version of the Honda LogR® Performance Datalogger combines the Type R's onboard computer and sensors with a new built-in vehicle app. This helps drivers monitor and record a variety of performance parameters in real time when driving on the track or other closed courses, helping to improve driving skills.

Honda LogR® no longer requires a smartphone app, so drivers can use the on-board system or connect to their smartphone for added capability and data sharing. Key features include a stopwatch to record lap times, a tire friction circle in 3D motion that displays the maximum tire force the vehicle can achieve, and an innovative scoring function that helps drivers improve their skills on the track. Users can share their lap times and other data with other Type R owners.

Manufacturing

The new Civic Type R is built at the Yorii Plant in Japan. The Type R's K20C1 engine continues to be built at Honda's Anna Engine Plant in Sidney, Ohio*.

Pricing and additional details on the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be provided closer to launch this fall.

*using domestic and globally sourced parts

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 Automotive Trends Report. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight, and, in the future, Civic Hybrid. The Honda Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle, will join the lineup in 2024.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with nearly two-thirds made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.

Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc. ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.