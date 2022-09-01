LG LAUNCHES 2022 XBOOM SPEAKER LINEUP IN U.S.

Premium Audio Powered by Meridian Technology Provides Listeners with a True Multisensory Listening Experience

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today U.S. pricing & availability of its 2022 XBOOM Bluetooth speakers. The new XBOOM 360 and XBOOM Go speakers (models X03, XG7 and XG5) will deliver high-power sound for a true multisensory music experience. Each model is now available at LG.com and through LG-authorized dealers nationwide.

Improving on last year’s speaker, the new LG XBOOM 360 (model X03QBK) features advanced 360 sound with a 3-Way Sound System, providing listeners with a panoramic listening experience -- more accurate treble, clearer mid, rich and deeper bass. The innovative cone-shaped speaker envelops listeners in audio from every angle. (Photo: LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

Improving on last year's speaker, the new LG XBOOM 360 (model X03QBK) features advanced 360 sound with a 3-Way Sound System, providing listeners with a panoramic listening experience -- more accurate treble, clearer mid, rich and deeper bass. The innovative cone-shaped speaker envelops listeners in audio from every angle. Listeners will enjoy a whole new dimension of resonance as the model for the first time ever has an upward firing sound. With a IP54 Dust and Water resistance rating1, users can enjoy music both inside and out, from poolside to fireside.

The new LG XBOOM 360 also includes a strap for sound on the go. Additionally, the product features a bass enhancement, with a notable woofer size providing the clarity and big bass in one ready-to-party package. Users can also style the scene with the three mood-lighting modes featuring nine presets. The LG X03 is environmentally conscious containing a minimum of 9.2 percent post-consumer recycled content.

LG's newest XBOOM Go models (model XG7QBK and XG5QBK) allow listeners to experience high-quality, powerful sound—along with booming bass—as a result of the woofer. Partnering with Meridian—the leader in high-res audio—to bring Sound Boost EQ mode to the LG XBOOMs, both speakers fill the room with ribcage-rattling bass and crystal-clear vocals. Both models are also IP67 Dust and Water resistance2 rated, making the LG XBOOM Go speakers the perfect choice to take them anywhere. The XBOOM also provides flashing LED lights that sync to the beat of your music for a custom light show.

Additionally, LG XBOOM Go's Bluetooth® capability lets you turn the ultimate speaker into the ultimate speakerphone. With the voice command hotkey, ask your favorite voice-controlled apps like Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri3 a command and you shall receive—just say what to play, pause or skip. The LG XG7 also includes a built-in powerbank allowing listeners to hook up their phone with a USB Type-C port to charge it with the built-in XBOOM battery. Plus, make the party bigger with Wireless Party Link and connect to 10 LG (XG5, XG7, X03) speakers for the ultimate audio experience.

For more information on the 2022 LG XBOOM models visit LG.com.

2022 LG XBOOM Series:

X03QBK XG7QBK XG5QBK $ 299.99 $ 179.99 $ 129.99 Available Now Available Now Available Now Up to 24 hours of playback4 Up to 24 hours of playback4 Up to 18 hours of playback5

1 Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP54 rating under IEC standard 60529. Dust protected and resistant to low-pressure water jet spray from 2.5-3m away for 3 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

2 Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529. Dust tight and water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Tested in fresh water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

3 Some features require 3rd party subscription or account. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Siri is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

4 Up to 24-hour battery life based on 50% volume and no lighting. Actual battery usage time may vary.

5 18-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting. Other conditional factors may affect battery life.

