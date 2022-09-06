Castellum launches updated framework for green MTNs

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, Castellum issued its first green corporate medium-term note (MTN). In recent years, demand for green MTNs has increased. Castellum is now launching an updated framework with sustainability requirements that are even more stringent.

Castellum believes that sustainability is a prerequisite for economic growth. As a major long-term player in the industry, promoting the development of a sustainable society is a natural part of our work.

Financing via the issue of green bonds as part of our MTN and euro MTN (EMTN) programmes is an opportunity for investors to contribute capital to some of our most sustainable projects and properties. The general terms and conditions for green MTNs issued correspond to those that apply for other bonds issued under Castellum's MTN and EMTN programs, with the crucial difference that the proceeds from green MTNs can only be allocated to projects and assets that qualify under Castellum's green framework.

"We are seeing a clear demand for green MTNs and that this over time gives us lower financing costs. With our stringent sustainability requirements, our bond investors can rest assured that the projects selected truly support the transition towards a more sustainable society," says Jens Andersson, Head of Treasury of Castellum AB.

The updated framework has been adapted to the 2021 ICMA Green Bond Principles and the EU taxonomy. Castellum partnered with Handelsbanken to develop the framework for green MTNs. Castellum also engaged the research firm Cicero Shades of Green for an independent assessment of Castellum's sustainability initiatives and the level of ambition of the framework. The overall opinion is that Castellum's governance of its sustainability initiatives is excellent, and the framework has been awarded Cicero's Medium Green shading. The framework, the Second Opinion, and the updated MTN programme are all available on Castellum's web site.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, Head of Treasury Castellum AB, +46 76-855 67 02

Filip Elland, Chief Sustainability Officer Castellum AB, +46 70-320 63 26

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 June 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 185 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Castellum