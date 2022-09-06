Experlogix Expands Senior Sales Leadership Team with Appointment of Two New VPs

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah and VEENENDAAL, Netherlands, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Experlogix, a leading provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Document Automation software, announced today an expansion of its sales team: Mark Conway joined the company as Vice President of Sales for EMEA, and Angie Cox has come on board as Vice President of Sales for North America.

Conway brings to Experlogix over two decades of global experience in the software/IT services industry, managing clients across the US, UK, Europe and Asia. Before joining Experlogix, Conway was Executive Director EMEA at Flintfox since 2019 where he defined and led their sales, marketing, service level management and technical support teams. He has built successful business development teams within the industry with a focus on all things digital and disruptive technology. He has successfully collaborated with C- level client stakeholders on many strategic businesses and IT digital and data transformation deals that have brought forward immense value to client organizations.

"I am honoured and elated to join Experlogix which has built a robust foundation and culture over the years, to deliver a world class CPQ experience to their clients globally," said Conway. "I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to leverage their rich knowledge coupled with its winning software to drive further value of our clients' digital journey."

Cox brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience, with an extensive background in building and developing successful business units and teams. She is an expert in building top producing sales teams through strategic account planning, product development, critical partnerships, and tactical coaching. Before joining Experlogix, Cox led the acquisition of a B2B software solution to one of the world's largest software companies.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead the North America Sales Team as we develop and win new business by continuing to deliver best-in-class CPQ, Document Generation and Document Automation solutions." Cox said. "I look forward to building on the company's strong track record of success."

"The addition of Angie and Mark to our team positions us well for even stronger growth", says Beth Thornton, CRO of Experlogix. "Their depth of combined global experience will accelerate our results and our existing and future talent will be poised for even greater levels of success. I am very pleased with what I am seeing so far."

Experlogix has expanded teams across multiple regions and departments over the last year, resulting in more than 100 new hires from 2021 to 2022 to support an increasingly global customer base. Worldwide, more than 600 organizations leverage Experlogix CPQ and Document Automation software with more than 100,000+ users.

Experlogix solutions simplify and humanize the most complex products and processes to unlock workflow velocity and create a better customer experience. Experlogix CPQ makes configuration and other processes faster than you ever thought possible and simpler than you dared to imagine. Experlogix Document Automation simplifies and optimizes even the most complex document processes for companies worldwide, in any industry. Experlogix — simplifying the complex.

Experlogix is a global company headquartered in Salt Lake City, with European headquarters in Veenendaal, Netherlands. We're online at www.experlogix.com.

