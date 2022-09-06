FRONTLINE DENTAL IMPLANT SPECIALISTS SELECTS LEIGH FEENBURG AS THEIR CEO

Proven Leader Joins National Dental Implant Partnership Network Setting the Standard for Implant Dentistry Support

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Dental Implant Specialists— an emerging national Dental Implant Partnership Network (DIPN) focused on partnering with the best implant-driven practices to provide life-changing smiles — has selected proven leader Leigh Feenburg as its first Chief Executive Officer.

Leigh Feenburg joins Frontline Dental Implant Specialist as its first CEO. (PRNewswire)

Previously, Feenburg was CEO of Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners and was instrumental in the company's rise to being one of the top DSOs (#4 in the Gator100) due in large part to their rapid growth to over 240 practices. Prior to Mid-Atlantic, Feenburg was VP of Operations at Great Expressions Dental Centers, helping them reach over 300 practices nationwide.

"I'm beyond excited and extremely thankful for this opportunity to work with this forward-thinking team looking to advance the way dentistry is delivered," said Feenburg. "What separates Frontline Dental Implant Specialists is our commitment to building real partnerships with doctor owners by giving them and their teams the support to concentrate on what they do best — improving lives through cutting-edge dentistry. Creating a culture of listening and learning by going into the offices to find out what's working and what's not, we're building something really special."

Hunter Dallas, Partner at Leon Capital Group, commended Feenburg's track record, saying, "Leigh's highly effective strategic vision is evidenced by his impressive record helping DSOs grow rapidly. He brings with him not only invaluable experience as a leader but also a real passion for helping people and increasing access to life-changing care nationwide."

A University of Florida graduate with a BS in Health Education and Behavioral Science, Leigh is a self-described obnoxious member of Gator Nation. His wife of 16 years, Samantha, is a professional figure champion in bodybuilding. Their son, Zack, is a high-level soccer player. Leigh's family is his world, and they share a love for football, travel, and Gizmo, their Alaskan Klee Kai.

About Frontline Dental Implant Specialists:

Frontline Dental is a national Dental Implant Partnership Network focused on giving dental implant-driven practices the support they need to provide top-quality care and change patients' lives by delivering health, confidence, and a restored smile. Frontline Dental believes that everyone should have the ability to have a beautiful smile and the improved quality of life that comes with it.

Contact:

Jim Christiana

412-974-6016

jim@m7.agency

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frontline Dental