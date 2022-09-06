InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Traffic Safety Cone (LGT-207)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safety cone to provide advanced warning to approaching motorists regarding lane closures and other issues," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the I T C. My design offers an improved alternative to standard cones that are only acknowledged when actually seen."

The invention provides an improved design for a traffic safety cone. In doing so, it offers added warnings and guidance for motorists approaching construction sites and danger zones. As a result, it enhances safety and communication. The invention features a durable and attention-getting design that is easy to use so it is ideal for road work companies, construction companies, public works departments, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

