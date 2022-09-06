Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022, and Quarterly Distribution

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) ("ICMB" or the "Company") announced its financial results today for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

On August 25, 2022 , the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a distribution of $0.15 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 , payable in cash on October 14, 2022 , to stockholders of record as of September 23, 2022 .

During the quarter, ICMB made investments in three new portfolio companies and one existing portfolio company. These investments totaled $28.7 million , at cost. The weighted average yield (at origination) of debt investments made in the quarter was 10.41%.

ICMB fully realized four portfolio companies during the quarter, totaling $29.7 million in proceeds. The internal rate of return on these investments was 23.74%.

During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $0.9 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 10.01%, compared to 8.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

Net asset value decreased $0.43 per share to $6.50 , compared to $6.93 as of March 31, 2022 . Net assets decreased by $6.2 million , or 6.26%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Portfolio results, as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2022: Total assets $246.4mm Investment portfolio, at fair value $233.7mm Net assets $93.5mm Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost (1) 10.01 % Net asset value per share $6.50 Portfolio activity in the current quarter: Number of new investments 3 Total capital invested $28.7mm Proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization $33.8mm Number of portfolio companies, end of period 35 Net investment income (NII) $2.5mm Net investment income per share $0.17 Net decrease in net assets from operations $4.1mm Net decrease in net assets from operations per share $0.28 Quarterly per share distribution paid on July 8, 2022 $0.15



(1) Represents weighted average yield on total debt investments for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Weighted average yield on total debt investments is the annualized rate of interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. The weighted average yield on total debt investments reflected above does not represent actual investment returns to the Company's stockholders.

Mr. Michael C. Mauer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to invest in what we believe to be high-quality transactions with strong protections for our capital, despite the volatility of the broader market. While our NAV declined due to volatility in market spreads and equity valuation levels, we expect a recovery as loan spreads tighten and the equity market recovers from the summer lows. Our portfolio is diversified and invested with the goal of downside protection, including in a recessionary environment."

The Company's dividend framework provides a quarterly base dividend and may be supplemented, at the discretion of the Board, by additional dividends as determined to be available by the Company's net investment income and performance during the quarter.

On August 25, 2022, the Board declared a distribution of $0.15 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, payable in cash on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 23, 2022.

This distribution represents a 14.15% yield on the Company's $4.24 share price as of market close on June 30, 2022. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital, however, the Company does not expect the dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, to be comprised of a return of capital. The Company's investment adviser monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a return of capital may occur for the year. The Company estimates the source of its distributions as required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 to determine whether payment of dividends are expected to be paid from any other source other than net investment income accrued for the current period or certain cumulative periods, but the Company will not be able to determine whether any specific distribution will be treated as taxable earnings or as a return of capital until after at the end of the taxable year.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

During the quarter, the Company made investments in three new portfolio companies and one existing portfolio company. The aggregate capital invested during the quarter totaled $28.7 million, at cost, and the debt investments were made at a weighted average yield of 10.41%.

The Company received proceeds of $33.8 million from repayments, sales and amortization during the quarter, primarily related to the realizations of Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, GS Operating, LLC, Klein Hersh, LLC, and Patriot MMG Buyer, Inc.

During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $0.9 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The Company's net realized, and unrealized gains and losses accounted for a decrease in the Company's net investments of $6.6 million, or $0.46 per share. The total net decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $4.1 million, or $0.28 per share.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's investment portfolio consisted of investments in 35 portfolio companies, of which 91.9% were first lien investments and 8.1% were equity, warrants, and other investments. The Company's debt portfolio consisted of 99.6% floating rate investments and 0.4% fixed rate investments.

The Company continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its portfolio companies and will continue to closely monitor its portfolio companies throughout this period, including assessing portfolio companies' operational and liquidity exposure and outlook. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the Company's results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the disclosure in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $9.2 million in cash, of which $6.6 million was restricted cash, and $31.0 million unused capacity under its revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to June 30, 2022 and through September 2, 2022, the Company invested a total of $19.6 million, which included investments in four new portfolio companies and received $9.4 million in repayments. As of September 2, 2022, the Company had investments in 38 portfolio companies.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities



June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Assets



Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$254,172,763 and $268,225,819, respectively) $ 223,037,183 $ 234,559,549 Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $23,395,242 and $29,571,937,

respectively) 10,646,803 11,296,071 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $277,568,005 and $297,797,756,

respectively) $ 233,683,986 $ 245,855,620 Cash 2,550,021 5,845,249 Cash, restricted 6,605,056 6,759,954 Receivable for investments sold 835,043 5,875,293 Interest receivable 2,298,443 2,501,591 Payment-in-kind interest receivable 2,137 41,747 Other receivables - 427,208 Prepaid expenses and other assets 410,401 376,197 Total Assets $ 246,385,087 $ 267,682,859 Liabilities



Notes payable:



Term loan $ — $ 102,000,000 Revolving credit facility 84,000,000 — 2026 Notes payable 65,000,000 65,000,000 Deferred debt issuance costs (1,913,889 ) (1,235,000) Unamortized discount (266,663) (337,773) Notes payable, net 146,819,448 165,427,227 Payable for investments purchased 246,984 — Dividend payable 2,157,872 2,088,265 Income-based incentive fees payable 182,095 647,885 Base management fees payable 1,054,063 1,070,580 Interest payable 1,574,356 949,360 Directors' fees payable 20,780 28,859 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 820,097 1,114,834 Total Liabilities 152,875,695 171,327,010





Net Assets



Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,385,810

and 13,921,767 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 14,386 13,922 Additional paid-in capital 203,590,126 200,657,892 Distributable earnings (loss) (110,095,120) (104,315,965) Total Net Assets 93,509,392 96,355,849 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 246,385,087 $ 267,682,859 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 6.50 $ 6.92





Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations



For the years ended June 30,

2022 2021 2020 Investment Income:





Interest income





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 22,641,798 $ 22,716,304 $ 28,485,264 Affiliated investments 29,813 97,293 — Total interest income 22,671,611 22,813,597 28,485,264 Payment in-kind interest income





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 473,609 2,334,246 1,959,679 Affiliated investments 120,533 155,780 2,669,354 Total payment-in-kind interest income 594,142 2,490,026 4,629,033 Dividend income 296,126 — — Other fee income





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 868,727 1,383,850 1,346,307 Affiliated investments 759 1,502 — Total other fee income 869,486 1,385,352 1,346,307 Total investment income 24,431,365 26,688,975 34,460,604







Expenses:





Interest expense 6,633,587 7,359,079 9,535,751 Base management fees 4,594,588 4,716,233 5,385,814 Income-based incentive fees (348,670) — 832,472 Provision for tax expense 270,618 268,992 144,709 Professional fees 1,302,513 1,514,186 1,530,314 Allocation of administrative costs from Adviser 1,247,205 1,397,069 1,402,422 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 621,111 1,107,497 135,262 Amortization of original issue discount – 2026 Notes 71,110 17,777 — Insurance expense 512,347 454,324 375,753 Directors' fees 302,500 312,500 270,000 Custodian and administrator fees 334,214 333,168 373,034 Offering expense — — 433,089 Other expenses 446,330 473,385 483,488 Total expenses 15,987,453 17,954,210 20,902,108 Waiver of base management fees (480,032 ) (366,951 ) (269,815) Waiver of income-based incentive fees — — (336,971) Net expenses 15,507,421 17,587,259 20,295,322 Net investment income 8,923,944 9,101,716 14,165,282







Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments:





Net realized gain (loss) from investments





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (6,198,762 ) (5,776,334) (7,632,194) Affiliated investments (8,196,669) — — Net realized loss from investments (14,395,431 ) (5,776,334) (7,632,194) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) in value of investments





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 2,898,538 525,501 (23,533,655) Affiliated investments 5,159,579 (6,164,708) (7,655,908) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 8,058,117 (5,639,207) (31,189,563) Total realized gain (loss) and change in unrealized appreciation

(depreciation) on investments (6,337,314) (11,415,541) (38,821,757) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 2,586,630 $ (2,313,825) $ (24,656,475) Basic and diluted:





Net investment income per share $ 0.62 $ 0.65 $ 1.03 Earnings per share $ 0.18 $ (0.17) $ (1.79) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 14,304,641 13,908,612 13,741,743 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ 0.93







About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release and made on the earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance, operating results, events and/or financial condition. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, including statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release or made on the earnings call are based upon current expectations, are inherently uncertain, and involve a number of assumptions and substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any such statements are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, which the Company may or may not have considered, including, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in base interest rates and the effects of significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance or events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect actual events and the Company's performance and financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or discussed on the earnings call, is or will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

