MEDAL OF HONOR FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NEW LEADER

John Shertzer brings nonprofit leadership in support of Medal of Honor Recipients' Mission

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medal of Honor Foundation (the Foundation) today announced that John Shertzer has been appointed to the role of executive director to lead the organization into a new period of growth and impact.

Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Congressional Medal of Honor...) (PRNewswire)

The Medal of Honor Foundation was established in 1999 to advance the mission and ensure financial support of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (the Society), the membership organization of the 65 living Medal of Honor Recipients—our nation's greatest heroes.

Through generous donations, the Foundation helps the Society implement preservation, outreach and education programs that protect and promote the legacy of the Medal of Honor and inspire Americans.

Shertzer comes to the Foundation after a successful leadership career in nonprofit organizations. Most recently, he served as executive director of the Society of Professional Journalists and its nonprofit educational arm, the SPJ Foundation. In his new position, Shertzer will report directly to the Medal of Honor Foundation's Board Chairman, David McIntyre, and work closely with the leadership and staff of the Society.

McIntyre said, "We are delighted that John is joining us at the Medal of Honor Foundation. We conducted an extensive search to find someone with the skills and passion to fit the missions of the Foundation and Society. John's a mission-driven leader whose principles are perfectly in sync with those of the Medal of Honor. I know he's anxious to get underway, and I look forward to working closely with him to help Medal of Honor Recipients promote the values and legacy of the Medal."

Shertzer added, "The opportunity to support the work of our nation's Medal of Honor Recipients is an honor and privilege. I look forward to expanding the efforts of the Medal of Honor Foundation to ensure that the Recipients have access to the resources they deserve to continue their ongoing service to our nation."

Prior to SPJ, Shertzer founded the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council in Indianapolis and served as its executive director. He built the Council from the ground up, conceiving and assembling the funds to launch the initiative.

Earlier in his career, Shertzer was chief programs officer at Kiwanis International, the century-old nonprofit community service organization. He also led Kiwanis Youth Programs, Inc., a Kiwanis subsidiary that includes Key Club, the international service organization for high school students that develops teens' leadership and nurtures the the values of service to other youth.

Shertzer also held a senior role with the North American Interfraternity Conference, serving the needs of undergraduate members, alumni members and professional association staff and board members. His experience also includes positions at Leadership Ventures in Indianapolis, University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, and Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

Along with his experience building and leading nonprofit initiatives, Shertzer trains and educates nonprofit and collegiate organizations all over the world including charitable organizations, arts organizations, membership chapters and trade associations.

Shertzer earned a master's degree in higher education from Iowa State and a bachelor's degree in mass communication from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He participates in many volunteer and professional activities and has published a book and several articles about leadership.

About the Medal of Honor Foundation

The Medal of Honor Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, maintains a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. It was established in 1999 to advance the mission and provide a path for financial support of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the membership organization of the 65 living Medal of Honor Recipients. Through generous individual and corporate donations, the Foundation is able to provide financial support to the Society so it can carry out its mission of preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and educating and inspiring American. To learn more about the Medal of Honor Foundation, visit cmohs.org/foundation.

