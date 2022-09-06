Propel Center Announces Student Finalists of $1,000,000 Scholarship Program

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel Center, the global HBCU technology and innovation hub committed to developing a diverse talent pipeline, announced today the recipients of its 2022 Student Impact Scholarships. The $1,000,000 program, created in collaboration with Apple and Southern Company, is designed to support HBCU students interested in pursuing careers in entrepreneurship, arts and entertainment, agri-tech, social justice, energy and health.

PropelCenter.org (PRNewswire)

Individuals who are sophomores, juniors, seniors and graduate students were eligible to participate in the program, with these finalists selected as part of the first cohort to receive $10,000 in academic scholarship funds, along with unique and cutting-edge work-based learning opportunities. Applicants were challenged to complete and submit an online application, and a self-created video or infographic describing how their career interest in one of the designated industry pillars aligned with the Propel mission and vision.

"Bold and innovative programs such as these are essential to preparing HBCU students for the global workforce and careers of the future," said Dr. Charles J. Gibbs, president of the Propel Center-HBCU Consortium. "We were honored to launch this competitive scholarship program that will unlock unprecedented new opportunities for our Black scholars at HBCUs, and level the playing field."

"We believe education is a powerful force for equity, and that all students should have access to cutting-edge learning opportunities to pursue new skills and career pathways in high-demand industries," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. "These scholarships are part of our long-term commitment to support today's HBCU learners with the tools and resources to become tomorrow's leaders, entrepreneurs, and creators."

"We take great pride in helping to shape a diverse and inclusive workforce of the future," said Chris Womack, chairman and CEO of Georgia Power. "By supporting HBCUs, we create new opportunities for the students of today to become future leaders, innovators and trailblazers."

To learn more about the Student Impact scholarship program and how it will benefit students, Propel will host an Instagram Live conversation with "HBCU Buzz" on Wednesday, September 7th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Guests will include REVOLT On-Air Host Brianna Harmon; Dr. Charles J. Gibbs, president of the Propel Center-HBCU Consortium and HBCU student scholarship award winners. Viewers can tune in to the conversation by following @hbcubuzz and @propelcenter, and the hashtag #PropelForward.

The full list of Propel scholars for 2022 is as follows:

Alabama State University - Leon Payne and Guy Samandari

Alcorn State University - Acacia Calvin, Narkeshia Green , Tylah Magee and Isaiah Muhammad

Benedict College - Akil Dyson

Bethune Cookman University - Amari Carthan , Destanee Clark , Anjae Levias , Keeon Miller , Ty'Ron Mills

Christopher Hendrix Merriweather and Sophie Soius

Bishop State Community College - Celyse Drew-Robinson

Bowie State University - Ky'Shaun Bradford and Tyren Walker

Clark Atlanta University - Madysen Forney , Victoria Guerrero , Cameron Randle and Essence Spears

Dillard University - Victoria Hardy

Edward Waters University - LaDonna Milton and Obiajuru Triumph Nwadiokwu

Florida A&M University - Jalyn Baker , Jacqui Paige , Aniyah Sparks and Mya Wright

Fisk University - Jeremiah C. Armstead

Grambling State University - Destney Johnson

Howard University - Gavin Kelley and Christina Littlejohn

Huston Tillotson University - Ckyra Anthony, Idris Oyebamiji and Samuel Oyetakin

Jackson State University - Alexandria Williams

Johnson C. Smith University - John Josiah

Meharry Medical College - Elizer Harris

Miles College - Stephen Barclay , Deja Brooks , Jaeden Henderson , Ty'Janae Livers, Ronald Moore Jr , Destiny Shepherd and Jeremy Turner

Morehouse College - Jacobi Mitchell, Robert Norwood , Dwayne Pittman III , Kye Sabbath and David Totty

Morgan State University - Cierra Robinson

Morris Brown College - Julian Ross

Norfolk State University - Indya Richards

North Carolina A&T University - Jeremiah Smith , Thaddeus Stewart , Christen Daniel and Tamyah Johnson

North Carolina Central University - Tyler Fisher

Oakwood University - Makayla Monroe-Owens

Paul Quinn College - Darion Barrie

Prairie View A&M University - Devaughn Pryor

Savannah State University - Camille Gladney

Southern University Law Center - Marina Castro

Spelman College - Jalyn Bradford , Alana Burrell , Dakota Carter , Zoe Carter , Aiyana Edwards , Mckenzie Franklin , Michelle Herring , Harmony Hicks , Brianna Latham , Gabriella Lee , Simaya Larry, Nadya Lopez , Raven May , Sanaa Rowser, Sierra Sands , Aya Settles , Nia Turner , Jadyn Wheaton , Lauren Williams and Morgan Wills

Texas Southern University - Joshua Gibson

West Virginia State University - Cedric Caschetta

Winston-Salem State University - Morgan Woodyard

Xavier University of Louisiana - Bethani Thomas and Zuri Williams

About Ed Farm

Ed Farm was launched in February 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama to create programs designed to engage students, educators and adult learners in innovative digital skills experiences that better prepare them for the 21st-century workforce. Moving forward, Ed Farm is expanding its programming and its footprint across the country, building on the existing programming and work taking place in Birmingham.

About Propel Center

Supported by founding partners Apple and Southern Company, the Propel Center is a first-of-its-kind innovation and learning hub for the entire HBCU community that will serve as a catalytic epicenter of learning, providing students with the knowledge, skills, tools and resources necessary to transform the nation's talent pipeline and workforce. Through a robust virtual platform, on-campus activities at partner institutions and a physical campus located in the Atlanta University Center, Propel will bring innovative curricula and unprecedented leadership opportunities to produce the next generation of Black leaders.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PropelCenter.org