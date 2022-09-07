Equitable Bank increases prime rate

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) today announced it is increasing its prime lending rate by 75 basis points to 5.45% from 4.70%, effective September 8, 2022.

