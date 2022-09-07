Premium Brand and Global Supporter of the Arts, LG SIGNATURE Unites with Famed Pianist to Share the Gift of Music and Raise Proceeds to Nurture the Talent of Deserving, Young Artists

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has announced the successful culmination of its main sponsorship for the Rheingau Music Festival 2022, spearheaded by the company's premium brand LG SIGNATURE.

LG'S CHARITY CONCERT BRINGS MAGIC OF CLASSICAL MASTERY TO RHEINGAU MUSIC FESTIVAL (PRNewswire)

Returning to Rheingau for the second consecutive year, LG SIGNATURE was supported by diverse music-lovers worldwide who resonate with the brand's long-standing commitment for the arts and culture. The brand's charity concert featuring world-renowned classical pianist Jan Lisiecki, was an especially popular audience attraction and the grand finale to the brand's hosted concert series.

LG'S CHARITY CONCERT BRINGS MAGIC OF CLASSICAL MASTERY TO RHEINGAU MUSIC FESTIVAL (PRNewswire)

This year's Rheingau Music Festival, which took place from June 25 to September 3, encompassed more than 100 jazz and classical music concerts, held at a variety of idyllic venues throughout the picturesque Rheingau region.

LG'S CHARITY CONCERT BRINGS MAGIC OF CLASSICAL MASTERY TO RHEINGAU MUSIC FESTIVAL (PRNewswire)

LG SIGNATURE was proud to host a trio of featured concerts at the popular music festival, treating audiences to the immense talents of pianist Jan Lisiecki, violinist Julia Fischer, and bassoonist Sophie Dervaux. Each a master of their chosen musical instrument, the three critically acclaimed artists embodied LG SIGNATURE's dedication to achieving perfection.

In addition to the three, headline classical performances, the brand played host to an exclusive charity concert featuring Jan Lisiecki. All proceeds from the event went toward helping artists – especially young classical musicians – throughout Europe.

Lisiecki, accompanied by the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra, delivered a memorable performance at the Kurhaus Wiesbaden convention center, including a beautiful rendition of Chopin's Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11. Along with getting to enjoy a sublime musical experience, concert attendees were given the opportunity to participate in a raffle with prizes including LG products. The special evening was rounded off with a meet and greet with Lisiecki himself.

"As a brand steadfastly committed to bringing art and technology together, we will continue to support major cultural events such as the Rheingau Music Festival," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics Global Marketing Center. "It was a joy for us to sponsor the festival again and collaborate with Jan Lisiecki, empowering and providing much-needed resources to deserving, young artists."

Throughout the Rheingau Music Festival 2022, LG SIGNATURE displayed a number of its innovative and aesthetically appealing products, for concert-goers to experience and admire, including the stunning LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. With a sleek design and precise temperature and humidity control, the Wine Cellar is the perfect solution for storing the delectable wines the Rheingau region is known for.

Staying true to its philosophy of "Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art," LG SIGNATURE will continue to support the best of arts and culture, worldwide. LG SIGNATURE is a partner to multiple globally-renowned institutions, including UK's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Designed for the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE products deliver a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, LG SIGNATURE products are designed with a focus on their "true essence" aligned with the brand's modern, distinctive design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG SIGNATURE