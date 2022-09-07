Netenrich Resolution Intelligence Cloud at MSSP AlertSM Live 2022

Run with more security, visibility, and data to secure operations at scale

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a leading security and operations analytics company, today announced its sponsorship of MSSP Alert Live. Presented by the CyberRisk Alliance and MSSP Alert, the inaugural event kicks off September 19 – 21, 2022 at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. Security leaders and practioners, representing top managed service providers (MSSPs and MSPs), will convene to discuss ways to advance their security operations practice.

Netenrich will showcase its Resolution Intelligence Cloud, a SaaS analytics platform, gaining widespread adoption with service providers for solving the data analytics, automation, and prioritization issues tied to security operations.

Conference attendees are invited to meet company representatives to share their most challenging security issues. They can learn how to better investigate, detect, analyze, and respond to critical threats and incidents that matter.

Conference Business Hall

Netenrich Booth #17

Monday, 9/19: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Tuesday 9/20: 7:30 am – 7:00 pm

Wednesday 9/21: 7:30 am – 10:30 am

Schedule a time to speak with Netenrich by contacting marketing.info@netenrich.com

Designed for Service Providers and Enterprises

For large enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs, MSSPs, and GSIs), Resolution Intelligence Cloud uniquely solves the immediate challenges of upleveling cybersecurity services. With Netenrich, they can scale operations by:

Streamlining threat analytics for service providers and their customers.

Managing multiple Google Chronicle tenants with multi-level multitenancy which gives analysts the ability to manage and apply rules to one, some, or all tenants in one place for increased control and efficiency.

Offering optional service packs including implementation, threat hunting and more.

Netenrich in Action

Resolution Intelligence Cloud is a data analytics SaaS platform for managing secure operations. The platform takes a risk-based approach to prioritize critical situations aligned to high-value business assets. It combines real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide situational awareness with intelligence to accurately predict, detect, score, and prioritize critical issues.

Netenrich's platform operationalizes Google Chronicle to deliver insights and context that speed resolution, promote scale, and keep operations aligned to risk. Built-in multitenancy and task automation streamline rule-building, threat analytics, case management, and collaboration out of the box. The platform does the hard work so service provider ops teams don't have to.

The open platform integrates with Chronicle, Siemplify, and other third-party technologies (like ServiceNow, Jira, OpsRamp) to correlate and analyze potential incidents. Using Google's BigQuery and native search, the platform intuitively processes advanced analytics and management.

To learn more about the Netenrich Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ for secure digital operations, visit https://netenrich.com/platform.

Resources

About Netenrich

Netenrich boosts the effectiveness of organizations' security and digital operations so they can avoid disruption and preempt risk. Its Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ is a native SaaS data analytics platform for managing secure operations. Resolution Intelligence uses advanced analytics and machine learning to transform security and operations data into intelligence that organizations can act on before critical issues occur. More than 3,000 customers and managed services providers rely on Netenrich to deliver secure operations at scale and speed.

