USAA Promotes Executives to Lead Corporate Responsibility, DE&I and Environmental, Social and Governance

Lindsey O'Neill appointed SVP and chief communications and corporate responsibility officer; Tara Leweling named as chief diversity and sustainability officer

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced today that Lindsey O'Neill has been appointed to an expanded role as senior vice president and chief communications and corporate responsibility officer. O'Neill, who was named as vice president and chief communications officer in 2020, will now have additional responsibilities leading the company's corporate responsibility function, including The USAA Foundation, Inc., and The USAA Educational Foundation. She will focus on outreach, support and advocacy for military families, core to USAA's company mission since its founding in 1922.

Lindsey O'Neill appointed to SVP and chief communications and corporate responsibility officer at USAA (PRNewswire)

Tara Leweling, who joined the company earlier this year to lead environmental, social and governance (ESG), will serve in an expanded role as vice president and chief diversity and sustainability officer. She will lead enterprise-wide diversity, inclusion and sustainability initiatives to drive meaningful impact for USAA's employees, members and communities. Both executives will report to Ameesh Vakharia, USAA's chief strategy and brand officer.

"There is significant purpose in the work that our employees carry out every day serving military families," said Vakharia. "I'm excited to broaden Lindsey and Tara's roles on my leadership team because they bring incredible experience and passionate leadership. We have a unique opportunity through these concentrated efforts to make an even greater impact on the financial security of the military community as USAA embarks on its second century of service."

Both leaders will work with teams across the organization to create programs that boost innovation, increase empathy and empower employees to better serve members and their communities. This will continue the momentum towards sustainable practices that positively impact society.

O'Neill has previously led communications, events and corporate responsibility, which included volunteerism and corporate giving, at companies across several industries. Since joining USAA in 2014, she has held numerous leadership roles including employee communications, public relations, chief of staff to the CEO and, most recently, vice president of corporate communications. In this new role, O'Neill will lead philanthropic strategy to include employee citizenship and volunteer programs that are implemented throughout the military community and communities where USAA's employees work.

"Being a passionate advocate for the military is at the heart of what we do at USAA every day. The mission to serve America's military community informs everything we do and will continue to be our guiding light," said O'Neill. "It's an incredible privilege to lead these teams and tell the story of USAA."

Leweling proudly served nearly 22 years in the U.S. Air Force, including the U.S. Mission to NATO and National Security Council. She then transitioned to the private sector as a leader in financial services with roles in public affairs, corporate responsibility and sustainability at large banks and insurers. Leweling will help advance the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion and ESG programs. This move recognizes the deep connection that sustainability efforts have in engaging stakeholders, especially diverse communities.

"I'm truly honored to build on USAA's strong history and tradition in diversity and sustainability," said Leweling. "It's inspiring to be part of USAA's next century of anticipating and responding to the changing needs and expectations of our military members, veterans and their families."

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Contact: USAA Media Relations

External_communications@usaa.com

210-498-0940

Tara Leweling named as chief diversity and sustainability officer at USAA (PRNewswire)

USAA Logo (PRNewsfoto/USAA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USAA