AARETE ACHIEVES THREE ISO CERTIFICATIONS

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce that following an extensive audit process, the firm has earned three certifications from the International Standards Organization (ISO) in collaboration with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The certifications are ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems; ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems; and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Service Management System. ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization whose members make up 167 national standards boards across the globe.

"These three ISO certifications represent AArete's commitment to quality, data and IT security, and regulatory compliance; they are evidence of our commitment to delivering excellence to our clients," said AArete CEO Loren Trimble.

AArete has begun its ISO journey with three key certifications that demonstrate our commitment to offering our clients best-in-class service.

As the global standard for quality control, ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems (QMS) is based on several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, top management commitment to quality and objectives serving our clients and reviewing and striving for continual process improvement.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) is one of the most widely regarded information security standards in the world. Per ISO, it contains "requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system." It signals to our clients and partners that our processes include securing data and information.

ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Service Management System (SMS) is a mandate to maintain, monitor and continually improve SMS services in compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Being ISO-certified demonstrates to clients and strategic partners that AArete's products and services delivery is safe and reliable," said AArete Senior Director - Federal, Lynn Jenkins.

ISO certifications are yet another step in AArete's commitment to data security, dating back to AArete's first HITRUST Certification in 2017.

AArete is a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in strategic profitability improvement, digital transformation, and advisory solutions. Our cross-industry solutions are powered through modern technology, market intelligence and data-driven strategies to drive purposeful change and actionable outcomes. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and standing by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy, and purpose. Learn more at AArete.com or follow us @AArete on LinkedIn and Twitter.

