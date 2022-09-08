AHT INSURANCE ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF MICHAEL WRIGHT AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, EMPLOYEE BENEFITS GROUP

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, LLC ("AHT Insurance"), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRP), announced the addition of Michael Wright to the leadership team as Managing Director of AHT Insurance's Employee Benefits Group.

(PRNewswire)

As Managing Director, Michael will lead and manage the Employee Benefits business segment to ensure client satisfaction and firm profitability, as well as to advance planning, organizing, staffing, operational, and business development activities for AHT Insurance.

Michael's 23 years of deep employee benefit experience and relationship network will fortify AHT Insurance's business and enable him to further anticipate the needs of AHT Insurance's clients and prospects, vendor partners, and internal colleagues.

Prior to joining AHT Insurance, Michael held high-level management, service, and sales positions with other large leading national brokers. For the past few years, Michael supported the growth model of Risk Strategies, a leading insurance broker in the NY Metro Region. During the 10 years before that, Michael was a main architect in creating the national structure for Gallagher's client service platform and has developed and directed a start-up benefit consulting firm.

"We are excited to bring Michael's significant employee benefits experience and industry relationships to AHT Insurance for the benefit of our clients and colleagues," said David Schaefer, Regional President of AHT Insurance. "His client-first approach, effective leadership, and focus on empowering his team of dynamic professionals to provide best-in-class services and solutions will help drive continued success for clients and our firm."

Michael Wright, newly appointed Managing Director of AHT's Employee Benefit's Group added, "The Employee Benefit business has always been a relationship business. The undeniable bedrock for establishing great client relationships are our dedicated colleagues. The more an organization can accommodate, educate, remedy challenges, motivate, and foster personal growth, the more our talent can focus on building important relationships and providing trustworthy solutions. I look forward to serving AHT Insurance clients, helping AHT strengthen their client-centric model while empowering an amazing team to cultivate even stronger client bonds."

ABOUT AHT INSURANCE

AHT Insurance, an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc., is an insurance brokerage and consulting firm offering property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement, personal and international services for clients throughout the United States. AHT Insurance supports numerous industries and boasts national recognition for practices in areas, such as technology, manufacturing, government contracting and nonprofits. Learn more at www.ahtins.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1,200,000 Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BRP Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in BRP Group's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to the business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, LLC (“AHT Insurance”)