AXS Investments Named Best '40 Act Fund Finalist as a 4-Category Fund Finalist in 2022 Annual HFM Performance Awards

Firm's alternative investment funds selected on time-tested performance, innovation and unique access for the broader investing public

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, today announced that three of its funds have been named finalist in four categories in the industry's 2022 HFM US Performance Awards:

The HFM US performance awards are the most prestigious hedge fund awards ceremony in North America, recognizing excellence among hedge funds, CTAs and funds of hedge funds within the US. Award criteria includes a track record of outstanding returns and excellent performance and growth over the past 12 months. The judging panel is comprised of leading CIOs, senior directors, and managing directors from allocators and investors.

"We are honored and grateful to be named to the shortlist in four highly competitive categories in this year's HFM US Performance Awards, particularly in a year when alternatives have garnered increasing attention from investors due to their ability to provide a unique return stream to complement their portfolios," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "We wish all the nominees the best of luck, and we're excited to continue furthering our mission at AXS, offering innovative funds that can benefit portfolios by being complementary tools to traditional exposures like stocks and bonds."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not ensure profits or prevent losses. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

There is no guarantee the sectors or asset classes the advisor identifies will benefit from inflation. Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in one or more sectors than many other funds, and thus will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those sectors.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the midpoint between the bid and ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments.

