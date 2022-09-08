Life Time Expands Portfolio of Luxury Athletic Clubs in New York City with Opening of Iconic One Wall Street Destination; Brooklyn and Midtown Next

With seven locations in NYC, Life Time dramatically changing health and wellness landscape with unparalleled places, performers and programs, ultimate boutique experiences for all ages

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced the opening of Life Time One Wall Street, the first of three athletic club destinations planned to open in New York City by the end of 2022. Located in the iconic One Wall Street Development in the Financial District, the 74,000-square-foot destination covers four floors and features something for everyone from 90 days old to 90 years old.

Life Time continues its expansion with the Sept. 8 opening of Life Time One Wall Street. The 74,000-square-foot club in the Financial District, features four floors of all things healthy way of life including studios, fitness floor, healthy cafe, spa, chiropractic and recovery and dedicated spaces for kids. (PRNewswire)

Life Time One Wall Street was designed for the entire family and is the first in NYC to offer Life Time Kids Academy

The opening brings Life Time's owned and operated athletic country clubs to more than 160 in the United States and Canada. The additions of Life Time One Wall Street and the forthcoming Life Time DUMBO, Life Time Midtown, Life Time Brooklyn Tower and Life Time Park Avenue locations demonstrate the Company's focus on growth in New York City in high-profile developments and neighborhoods.

Life Time One Wall Street was designed with healthy living top-of-mind for the entire family and is the first Life Time in the City to offer Life Time Kids Academy, with nearly 10,000-square-feet of space focused on all things kids. Kids can spend up to 2.5 hours daily in the academy with yoga and fitness studios for their own classes, a kids-size basketball court, spaces for arts, crafts, music and more, along with a variety of events for families. This addition in the Financial District is a unique offering for those aiming to pursue healthy way of life for themselves and their families.

"We could not be more excited to expand our Life Time presence in New York City at a time when our personal health has never been more important, and strong communities are so needed," said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our Life Time One Wall Street destination adds a stunning element to our portfolio in the City and is illustrative of how we'll continue growing here and beyond."

Designed by Life Time's Architecture and Design group, the club magnificently captures the history of One Wall Street and the former Irving Trust Bank and Bank of New York. The development carefully preserved the building's history, including multiple bank vaults, which serve as focal points throughout the club's lower levels as entrances to yoga studios, recovery spaces, training areas and more. Additional highlights at Life Time One Wall Street include:

Life Time One Wall Street joins the Company's existing destinations, including: Life Time Sky in Hell's Kitchen, 23rd Street, NoHo, and Battery Park. Later this fall, Life Time Dumbo will debut as the company's first Brooklyn destination in the newly developed Front & York building and Life Time Midtown will open by the end of 2022. Preview Centers for both are now open for prospective members. Information can be found at lifetime.life/nyc.

Life Time One Wall Street will be open Monday through Friday, 5am to 11pm and Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 10pm. For more information on features and amenities, visit the club at 29 New Street or call 212.671.7100. Additionally, follow along at LifeTime.Life on Facebook and on Instagram at LifeTime.Life and LifeTime.NYC.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

