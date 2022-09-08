Literati Book Fairs Expands Into New Territories for 2022-2023 School Year

Schools In Select Cities Across the Southeast, Midwest, Northern California, Arizona, Louisiana and Arkansas Can Now Operate a Literati Book Fair

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Literati Book Fairs has expanded operations to serve schools in select states across the Southeast and Midwest United States as well as Northern California, Arizona, Louisiana and Arkansas. PK-8 elementary schools in these regions can now book a Literati Book Fair for the 2022-2023 school year and beyond.

Literati, a curator and distributor of children's books, launched book fairs across the United States in March 2022. Literati Book Fairs offer librarians, students and parents a truly unique and magical book fair experience that can be easily set up in just an hour or less. Schools have multiple profit options when booking a Literati Book Fair, ranging from cash up to 50% in books and Titlewave® gift certificates (Follett School Solutions' online marketplace).

"The expansion into these new regions allows us to bring the magic of a Literati Book Fair to even more students and families," said Barb Wing. "Spring 2022 was an amazing first book fair season for us, and we are pleased that we received such a positive response. We look forward to continuing that momentum this school year and beyond."

Literati operates school book fairs in select cities across the Midwest IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, WI, IA, KS, MO, OK), Southeast (GA, FL, TN, AL, NC, SC), South (TX, AR, LA, AZ), Southern California, San Jose and greater Northern California region. Literati Book Fairs feature a new, modern and whimsical theme each semester to create an exciting reading environment for kids. The Literati Book Fair themes for fall '22 and spring '23 book fairs are "Passport to Adventure '' and "Under The Sea ''. Literati also offers customers a suite of thematic, premium marketing materials for librarians and parents to utilize throughout the promotion of the fair.

Schools may also earn money beyond its book fair when a child becomes a member of a Literati kids book club, a personalized and expertly curated book box delivered monthly. When a customer signs up for a Literati kid's book club, they can specify their school which will earn ten percent of all book club costs for as long as the membership exists. To subscribe, visit https://literati.com/kids/schoolbox/ and select any school from the dropdown menu to support its ongoing literacy efforts.

To book a Literati Book Fair or learn more about operational regions, school incentives, and more, please visit literati.com/bookfairs , call 833.699.1890 or email bookfairs@literati.com .

About Literati:

Literati is a modern book curator and distributor focused on matching every child with the right book. Through our kids book clubs and school book fairs, we believe that we can elevate literacy outcomes at home and in the classroom. We fuse expert curation and technology to deliver personalization to every reader. Founded in 2017, we have put over 5 million books in the hands of kids and donated more than half a million books to underserved communities. In 2021, Literati was named Inc. magazine's #7 fastest growing company in Texas and #77 in the United States. To learn more please visit www.Literati.com .

