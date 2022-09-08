Seema Verma Joins Carrum Health Corporate Advisory Board

Former CMS Administrator Joins Carrum Health to Help National Employers Reign in Rising Healthcare Costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered value-based care platform, today announced the appointment of Seema Verma to its Corporate Advisory Board. As a national health policy expert who served as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator from 2017 to 2021, Verma was instrumental in helping to lower costs, improve quality of care, and increase access to health insurance programs for more than 140 million Americans. Verma will offer her expertise to Carrum Health as the company expands its national network of COE providers and partners with self-insured employers to adopt value-based care programs to reduce healthcare spend.

"The fee-for-service payment model fails to incentivize quality and comprehensive care coordination and has led to inefficiencies in care delivery and unsustainable healthcare costs for employers and their employees," said Verma. "Carrum Health has developed a true value-based care model delivered through high-quality Centers of Excellence across the nation to offer self-insured organizations a surgical benefit that will not only drive down healthcare spend, but also deliver higher quality of care. I am looking forward to working with the team at Carrum as they crack the code on value-based care through an innovative model starting with surgical procedures that account for a majority of employer healthcare spend."

Carrum Health's value-based bundled payment model brings immediate cost-savings benefits to self-insured employers looking to reduce healthcare expenditures. A recent peer-reviewed study published in Health Affairs by the RAND Corporation examined the impact of bundled payments among commercially insured populations and highlighted a more than 45% per procedure savings when procedures were performed through Carrum Health. Patients also typically do not encounter out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, co-pays or unexpected bills related to their care. And each procedure, including any costs associated with the care, carries a 30 day warranty.

"During Seema's tenure with CMS she played a critical role in advocating for value based care and the role of technology in healthcare," said Sach Jain, Carrum Health CEO and founder. "Carrum's focused investment in technology, including the industry's only patient facing app for surgeries, delivers an improved patient experience that drives engagement and better health outcomes. Seema is another amazing asset on our advisory board and she will bring tremendous value to both our partners and customers. With her added expertise and experience, Carrum can expedite our growth potential and bring our solution to even more employees across the nation."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health offers the first value-based complete surgical care platform that combines the benefits of a bundled payments Centers of Excellence (COE) with surgical guidance and coordination to deliver the highest quality, most appropriate care. By connecting self-insured employers with the top 10% of doctors and facilities across the nation, Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care, all validated by peer-reviewed publications. Carrum's award-winning technology gives members access to a mobile app and Care Specialist that guides them through the surgery process, and a seamless platform integration to make COE adoption plug-and-play for employers. Backed by Tiger Global, Carrum was named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 and named one of the best places to work in 2022 by Built In. The company, founded in 2014, is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

