Qira Announces Strategic Partnership with Rent Stabilization Association of NYC (RSA)

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qira, www.qira.com , a software provider of unique credit and payment solutions for property owners and renters, has announced its partnership with the Rent Stabilization Association (RSA) www.rsanyc.net , the premier and largest trade association in New York exclusively dedicated to protecting and serving the interests of the residential housing industry.

Qira's platform integrates with a building's property management technology – from paper ledgers to bookkeeping software - simplifying every financial transaction between properties and renters along the rent lifecycle. RSA seeks to offer an added value to their 25,000 diverse property owners and agents, responsible for over one million apartments, through use of Qira's technology.

As such, Qira will be providing the RSA with unique benefits to both its members and their renters:

Benefits include:

HPD & OATH Alerts: An integrated alert system for HPD violations and OATH Hearings Division decision alerts providing members a heads up on any new alert or updates related to their property.

Photo & Video Storage: The ability to store pictures and videos providing documentation that the member mitigated any violation issues. Members can easily reference this data at any time through their Qira account and all data is stored for future reference.

Property Management Digital Portal: Through the Qira platform, members can manage their renters' contact information and lease information digitally. They can add multiple properties, managing their entire portfolio under a single consolidated corporate account. Members can easily track rent payments made by each renter, including current payment status, They can download reports or easily view this information through a single Payments Tracking Dashboard.

Digital Payments, Communications & Repair Management: A free mobile app for each member building, provides members with a secure mobile solution for renters to pay their rent digitally through a variety of payment options, including credit or debit card, ACH, or paper check. Members can also send building communications; renters can report maintenance issues and members can schedule and assign requests to third party repair vendors. The platform also supports a live chat functionality for direct communications with renters.

Enhanced Renter Screening: Qira's AI-based SMART screening technology pulls data from over 40 sources to give a full picture of prospective renters. A more robust alternative to traditional screening products, members can vet prospective renters with low or no credit as well as international residents, providing a solution for a broader population of renters, all in compliance with recent regulatory changes.

"We're excited to partner with the RSA, an organization that does such important work on behalf of NYC's property owners and managers," says Revital Gadish, Co-CEO, Qira. "We welcome the opportunity to bring our technology to RSA members and their communities and look forward to continuing to provide the organization with robust solutions to meet the constant and complex needs they face."

"At the core of our mission, we're dedicated to serving our diverse membership through services, advocacy, education and industry leadership," shared Joe Strasburg, President of RSA. "Qira's technology provides us with the ability to alert our members in real-time of any regulatory changes or challenges that might put them at risk. In addition, Qira's platform offers RSA members value-added resources for their communities including online rent payments. This partnership with Qira is helping us to better serve our members, tenants, and their communities throughout the New York City metro area and also statewide."

About Qira:

www.qira.com

At the forefront of fintech and proptech, Qira provides unique credit and payment solutions for property owners and renters. Qira's platform integrates with a building's property management system, simplifying every financial transaction between properties and renters along the entire lease lifecycle. Owners and managers benefit from smoother leasing operations, and guaranteed rent payments on their schedule. Qira also offers a revolving unsecured line of credit for owners/operators based on their existing or projected rent roll. Renters benefit from Qira's financing solutions which give them more freedom and flexibility on how and when they spend their money.

About Rent Stabilization Association of NYC (RSA):

www.rsanyc.net

The Rent Stabilization Association, consisting of 25,000 diverse owners of over 1 million apartments, is New York's largest and premier trade association representing the interests and priorities of apartment building owners and managers. In all market and economic conditions, RSA is a constant, steady and creative voice for a foundational part of the economy.

