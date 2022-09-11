Admiring the Moon and Enjoying Mooncakes……Chinese Youth Preserving Romantic Festive Customs

NANJING, China, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid-Autumn Festival comes as the moon turns full. As a traditional festival of the Chinese nation, the Mid-Autumn Festival is associated with good wishes for family reunions. A famous Chinese news media Modern Express invited four young people to show how to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in China.

On the day, reunions of numerous families set off the full moon to advantage.

The bright moon in the sky triggers emotions.

Where do you spend the festival this year? All Chinese people, wherever they are, share the same sentiment of missing home.

Admiring the moon, eating mooncakes and enjoying colored lanterns and other traditional customs of the festival have been passed down from ancient times to the present. These ceremonies are exactly what make the Chinese people romantic.

For youngsters, eating mooncakes of new tastes and visiting the best moon-admiring places both turn age-old traditional customs into fashions.

Yan Chao, a youngster from Nanjing, is walking by the Qinhuai River to feel the charm of the city, a capital of six ancient dynasties. In his hand is a Suzhou-style mooncake, something originating more than 1,000 years ago.

Custard mooncake is the favorite of Emma Chin, a youngster from Hong Kong. For her, it is also an indispensable ceremony to watch colored lanterns at Victoria Harbor, Tsim Sha Tsui during the festival.

Emily Yau, a young lady from Macao, prefers gathering with relatives and friends at the Ruins of St. Paul to celebrate the festival.

Where can we admire the most beautiful moon in Taiwan? For Zhang Youfang, a youngster from Taiwan, in addition to Sun Moon Lake, Feng Chia is also a good choice. Having a bite of mooncakes while appreaciating the moon to express the missing for family members and the hope of an early reunion.

As a traditional snack for the festival, mooncakes symbolize a spiritual feeling. As circular as the moon, mooncakes also evoke thoughts for family members. The moon, when combined with mooncakes, signifies reunion.

People eat mooncakes and admire the moon with their families. While enjoying the happy traditional festival, Chinese youth join hands to preserve the festival and pass down Chinese culture to future generations.

