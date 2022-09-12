Andrews McMeel Publishing Partners with Afro Unicorn to Release Full-Color Middle Grade Graphic Novels

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrews McMeel Publishing (AMP) will partner with Afro Unicorn creator April Showers to release kids' graphic novels in the Spring of 2024, announced Kirsty Melville, AMP president and publisher. Showers, an entrepreneur, innovator, and founder of the lifestyle brand for kids, established Afro Unicorn, the first-ever licensed character brand about Black Unicorns, with a mission to provide a platform to uplift, promote and remind children of color how unique, divine and magical they truly are. Showers is represented by Karen Kilpatrick of the East West Literary Agency.

"We are thrilled to bring Afro Unicorns to the world of books," said Melville. "April is an exceptional visionary creator, and we can't wait for kids to revel in harnessing their inner crowns and unicorn powers in a world inhabited with such vibrant characters as Unique (the leader), Divine (the motivator), and Magical (the persuader)."

"I am so excited to partner with AMP to bring Afro Unicorn to life through graphic novels," said Showers. "When I first met with the AMP team, I felt the magical synergy and knew we would be the perfect match. I can't wait for our readers to be able to dive into the world of Afronia."

Established in 2019 with the mind frame of 'representation matters,' Afro Unicorn incorporates the brand values—unique, divine, magical–that every child of color needs to be reminded of. Showers launched her concept with a direct-to-consumer program of apparel and accessories featuring the characters, and has garnered multiple licensing partners with numerous product lines since its inception. The authenticity of Afro Unicorn appeals to a passionate and engaged following, which includes a number of accomplished Black women such as Alicia Keys and Tiffany Haddish, among others. The success of Afro Unicorn has also garnered national media exposure including Showers' appearances on CBS Mornings and GMA3. This is Afro Unicorn's first foray into books. Additional key categories in the works for the brand include toys and animated content, among others.

About AMP

Andrews McMeel Publishing is a leader of more than 50 years in humor, inspiration, and gift books, calendars, and greeting card publishing for children and adults. It is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal, an independent Kansas City-based global media company that partners with a world-class roster of creative and diverse talent. Through publishing, syndication, entertainment, and interactive experiences, AMU connects audiences to universal messages of truth, humor, and hope that have the power to connect people and change lives.

Contact: Kathy Hilliard, khilliard@amuniversal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Andrews McMeel Publishing