InventHelp Inventor Develops Feeding/Watering System for Plants (DNV-361)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to mix plant nutrients and tend to watering cycles," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented the HORTICULTURAL KING. My design could provide maximum growth of all plants."

The invention provides an auto-feeding and self-cleaning agricultural watering system for plants. In doing so, it ensures that all plants are fed and maintained on a systematic basis. As a result, it could enhance plant growth and it eliminates the need for manual operations. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers, gardeners, cannabis growers and planting enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-361, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

