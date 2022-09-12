XMarket Venice Beach Retail Store to Partner with Future Farm as Popup Tenant

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced a new collaboration with Future Farm, a plant-based food innovator and lifestyle brand that provides delicious, clean and natural products, at its Venice Beach Vegan Popup by XMarket location.

Highlights

Two new sandwiches invented by Future Farm's Chef Dennis Samala were added to the regular menu: Chicago Style Future Sausage & Pepper Hoagie Roll and Barbacoa Future Beef Street Torta.

Future Farm products, including meatballs, burgers, and sausage, all made from top-quality, fairly-grown, non-GMO ingredients, are prominently featured throughout the Venice Beach store.

Vegan Popup by XMarket Venice Beach will host weekly events, including monthly pizza nights featuring Future Farms products, and

Venice Beach Vegan Popup by XMarket retail store was decorated with a high-impact outdoor mural, acting as a billboard for Future Farm.

"We absolutely love Future Farm products and we know our customers will too," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "Customers can drive by our store and try out these new and exciting menu items. Additionally, delivery is available through Door Dash and Uber Eats. On September 14, we will co-host an event with Artronika, Future Farm and Pizza 108, featuring pizzas using Future Farm products for the first time ever. Additionally, we will be promoting the Future Farm brand in all our stores, including Canada. We expect to provide Future Farm with premium placement and sampling events throughout the next three months at several PlantX locations, extending the collaboration beyond Southern California."

Added Clare Premo Perez, North American Marketing Director at Future Foods, "We're excited to partner with PlantX on our journey to change the way the world eats. The PlantX triple threat of retail, e-comm and delivery will help Angelenos get their Future Farm fix whenever the mood strikes. We look forward to continuing to partner throughout the fall via activations and events that will bring the Future Farm brand to life."

This new partnership builds upon the success of the two-month Dream Pops promotion during the summer.

"We had so much fun with our partners at Dream Pops, and the pop-up event was perfect for the unusually hot summer months," added Rapkin. "We hope to work with them again in the near future and we look to build upon the success of our live promotion events with Future Farm."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company's digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

About Future Farm

Future Farm — also known as Fazenda Futuro, the Portuguese translation — is the first and leading Latin American food company specializing in plant-based, animal-free meat that exists to democratize plant-based foods for the good of the planet and wellbeing of future generations. Since launching in Brazil in 2019, the brand has grown quickly and is now sold in 30 countries, ranging from Sweden to Chile to the U.S.

