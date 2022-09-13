BDP Holdings Hires Jennifer Kolpien as Chief Financial Officer

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BDP Holdings, a New Jersey-based real estate investment company, announced today that Jennifer Kolpien has joined the company as its chief financial officer, bringing nearly 25 years of experience in finance, operations and tax accounting to her new role.

As a key member of the executive management team, Kolpien will assume a strategic role in the overall management of the company. In this position she will be accountable for the administrative, financial, and risk management operations of the company.

"Jennifer Kolpien is a proven professional with robust financial management and reporting skills and a keen sense of accounting, finance and overall business operations," said David Placek, managing partner, BDP Holdings. "Her deep knowledge, financial expertise and strong leadership skills will help position BDP Holdings for continued success now and into the future."

Kolpien started her career with Arthur Anderson as a senior tax associate and has held a series of progressively senior inhouse and consulting roles for various size manufacturing and service industry businesses as well as for many high-net worth individuals and closely held business owners. She also served as an adjunct professor for the University of Illinois at Chicago for three years teaching a variety of senior and graduate level accounting courses. During her tenure she was a nominee for the Illinois CPA Society Outstanding Educator Award.

Kolpien received a bachelors in business administration from Miami University and a masters in taxation from Villanova.

About BDP Holdings

Led by a team with nearly 30 years of experience, BDP Holdings is a New Jersey-based real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, development and repositioning of real estate in the New York Tri-State area and across the U.S. BDP focuses on properties in markets with high barriers to entry and then seeks to add value through the repositioning of current properties or the development of new properties and communities. BDP's executive team has invested in over $6.5 billion of value-driven real estate and acquired over five million commercial square feet in more than 30 states.

