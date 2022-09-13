ChurnZero awarded 2022's "Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product" by SaaS Awards

Recognition driven by company's powerful Customer Success platform and commitment to partnership in helping its customers grow

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading platform and partner for Customer Success, has been recognized by SaaS Awards for achieving the Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product in 2022. The award recognizes ChurnZero's commitment to customer goals and satisfaction, outstanding customer loyalty, and exceptional user feedback. ChurnZero was also named a finalist in the Best SaaS Product for Loyalty and Retention and Best SaaS Product for Product Analytics categories.

ChurnZero's Customer Success platform is purpose-built for subscription businesses to help Customer Success teams work efficiently and drive revenue through customer retention and expansion. In 2021-22, ChurnZero customers reported results including 58% reduction in churn, 100% increase in customer lifetime value, 21% increase in net revenue retention, 70% increase in user adoption, a 45-point increase in NPS and more.

"Our Customer Success platform is pivotal to what we do for subscription businesses, while our role as trusted partners, consultants, and coaches further differentiates us," said Allison Tiscornia, chief customer officer, ChurnZero. "We are dedicated to helping our customers work in the most impactful way to grow revenue, better understand their customers' needs and deliver the best possible customer experiences."

"It gives us great pride to receive such positive feedback and recognition for our approach as a platform and partner to our customers," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder of ChurnZero. "Data has shown time and time again that companies who invest in Customer Success people and technology are investing in the health, agility, growth, and future of their businesses. This is an exceptional recognition for ChurnZero and for the growing and evolving field of Customer Success."

Hundreds of organizations entered the SaaS Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts.

"It's no accident that ChurnZero has such a loyal customer base and such excellent feedback. They put customer satisfaction at the heart of everything they do. This is ultimately what we expect from SaaS Awards winners," said Annabelle Whittall, lead judge, SaaS Awards.

ChurnZero's SaaS Award marks a continued momentum of industry recognition as the company grows in the US and worldwide. In 2022, ChurnZero was rated the Most Loved Customer Success Software by TrustRadius, and recently won Trust Radius' Best of Award for both Best Feature Set and Best Relationship in the Customer Success software category. ChurnZero has earned G2's Leader and Best Relationship Awards for 16 and 18 consecutive quarters respectively.

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, enterprise-class Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/ .

