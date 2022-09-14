Latino Victory Project's Vote Like a Madre Campaign Returns with $5 Million Mobilization Investment in the Southwest

Vote Like a Madre 2022 launches with support from Eva Longoria, America Ferrera Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Angélica María, Angélica Vale, Gloria Calderón Kellet, Ariana DeBose, Carolina Sandoval, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Rosie Perez, among other Latina artists, celebrities and influencers.

Climate change continues to be a top issue for Latino voters across the country. Nearly 60 percent of Latinas support candidates that champion initiatives to combat climate change.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Latino Victory Project is launching its 2022 Vote Like a Madre campaign, a $5 million voter mobilization investment, featuring Latina artists, celebrities and influencers, including: Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Rosie Perez, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ariana DeBose, Angélica María, Angélica Vale, Gloria Calderón Kellet, Chef Lorena Garcia, Carolina Sandoval, Danna Garcia, Cyn Santana among other Latina leaders.

Led by Latino Victory Project, Vote Like A Madre aims to mobilize Latina voters, an influential voter demographic, to vote around the climate crisis issue, which is a top priority issue for Latinas and Latinos in 2022. This campaign brings together mothers and mother figures, such as tías, abuelas, hermanas, madrinas, to make a pinky promise and harness Latinas' voting power in these high-stakes midterm elections. With nearly 60 percent of Latinas saying that they would support candidates who champion initiatives to combat climate change, Vote Like A Madre calls on madres to demand that candidates have bold plans and commit to make progress towards finding practical solutions to address climate change.

"Latina moms are leaders in their families, the workforce and our communities, but they also exert tremendous power as voters. Nearly 60 percent of Latinas support candidates that support initiatives to combat climate change, so we have a key opportunity to mobilize this powerful electorate to vote for climate change action in November," said Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Project president and CEO. "As mothers, we want nothing more than a clean, safe environment so our children can live healthy, prosperous lives with clean air, water, and a stable climate. So, in this election, I call on my fellow madres and madre figures to make a pinky promise to their children to demand candidates have bold plans to combat the climate crisis. Together, we can elect a government that will protect our children by taking action on the climate emergency."

Polling conducted ahead of the 2022 midterm elections indicate that climate change continues to be a priority issue for Latinos nationwide and for a growing concern for Latinos in Arizona , Colorado and Nevada . Latinos are also disproportionately impacted by the effects of climate change, from droughts to wildfires to record-breaking heat, their health and livelihood are all on the line when it comes to climate change. Vote Like a Madre will focus on the urgency for Latinas to mobilize on this issue.

"At Chispa Arizona, we envision communities that enjoy clean air and water, open spaces and parks and the security of knowing that our planet can sustain us today and for future generations," Vianey Olivarría, Chispa Arizona State Director. "We also envision a democracy that is accessible, through which all people have the opportunity to represent them. Just as Madre Tierra cares for us, madres and madre figures care for others, and are an essential part of materializing our vision. We look forward to showing their power in this election."

With 63 percent of Latinas 18 and over registered to vote, Vote Like A Madre encourages Latinas to make a pinky promise to vote for elected officials who are willing to take bold action on climate change policy. The campaign is planning an initial $5 million advertising spend mainly on digital, social media, radio and influencer platforms, which will be accompanied by robust GOTV direct voter contact.

The goal is to make Latinas the biggest voting block pushing elected officials to make the changes needed to stop the climate crisis. With 31 million Latinas in the United States and more than one million eligible Latina voters in Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado they are a powerful electorate and can have a significant impact on the midterm elections. In 2020, Latino Victory Project launched the Gold Effie-winning campaign—Vote Like A Madre—one of the largest mobilization efforts specifically designed with Latinas in mind and most impactful campaigns of the 2020 cycle driving 40,000 incremental voters in Arizona and Florida.

Full list of celebrity madres, madres figures and allies who are joining to make a pinky promise and encouraging the women in their lives to Vote Like a Madre on November 8:

Eva Longoria America Ferrera Ariana DeBose Rosario Dawson Angélica María Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Angélica Vale Rosie Perez Gloria Calderón Kellet Carolina Sandoval Chef Lorena Garcia Patricia Manterola Marjorie de Sousa Danna Garcia Cyn Santana Monica Fonseca Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Lyon his mother Dr. Luz Towns- Cynthia Klitbo Miranda Candela Ferro Jessica Alba Alejandra Palomera

The Latino Victory Project develops a pipeline of Latino leaders and shapes public discourse to reflect the growing influence of the Latino community while also building cross-constituency alliances that can move the country forward.

