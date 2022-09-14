Mindbody Continues to Support Wellness Industry with Launch of ClassPass Revenue Guarantee

Leading fitness and wellness experience brands announce monetary guarantee that ClassPass will drive revenue to wellness businesses using Mindbody

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, and ClassPass, the premier fitness and wellness membership, today announced the ClassPass Revenue Guarantee. This new program, exclusive to Mindbody customers, provides a monetarily backed guarantee that ClassPass will drive incremental revenue growth. Through this guarantee, if the business does not see a positive impact within 90 days of implementing ClassPass, Mindbody will write that customer a check for 2x the difference.

"In this new era of wellness, consumers are looking for well-rounded routines that encompass multiple dimensions of wellness. This provides a great opportunity for wellness businesses to expand their client base - but we know that 21% of Mindbody customers say that acquiring new clients is their top hurdle," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody and ClassPass. "Our goal has always been to help our customers build bigger, better businesses, and our data shows ClassPass drives a 32% user increase to studios. The ClassPass Revenue Guarantee shows Mindbody customers we don't just believe that ClassPass will drive them new incremental revenue, we are willing to guarantee it."

Mindbody acquired ClassPass in October of 2021 bringing two of the industry's most prominent leaders together. Mindbody helps businesses deliver amazing client experiences through powerful studio management software, while ClassPass helps businesses grow by merchandizing excess inventory and maximizing overall revenue by marketing and dynamically pricing open spots to ClassPass consumers. Together, Mindbody and ClassPass are creating the world's largest wellness experience marketplace for consumers.

With 80% of ClassPass users being new to the studios they visit, and 50% being new to group fitness, the potential for wellness businesses to gain new customers with ClassPass is substantial.

"Since bringing the companies together, we have seen firsthand how Mindbody and ClassPass are better together, and we are excited to show our customers just what this means through the Revenue Guarantee," Lanman said.

For more information on the ClassPass Revenue Guarantee, visit https://www.mindbodyonline.com/business/classpass-guarantee .

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About ClassPass

ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013 and acquired by leading wellness technology platform, Mindbody, in 2021, ClassPass connects members to millions of classes and experiences in 30 countries around the globe while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing and spa treatments such as massage, acupuncture, manicures and more. Additionally, ClassPass is now available as a wellness benefit with the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com.

