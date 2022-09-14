Silverstone Energy Partners Announces $5.5 Million VPP Financing for Craton's Acquisition of East Texas Producing Properties

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverstone Energy Partners LLC ("Silverstone") provided a volumetric production payment financing ("VPP") to fund the acquisition of East Texas gas properties by Craton Oil & Gas LLC ("Craton"). Craton is a private, Houston-based E&P led by successful industry veteran Bob Marin.

Marshall Lynn Bass, Managing Director of Silverstone, said, "We are excited to provide Craton with capital to acquire and develop this conventional property. We expect this is the first of many for Craton as we have high confidence in their ability to skillfully operate and grow production."

Bob Marin, Founder of Craton, added, "We continue to evaluate additional acquisitions in East Texas and beyond. We are pleased with the support Silverstone has provided our team and know they are aligned with us to achieve growth through additional acquisitions."

"Though this acquisition was on the smaller side of our capabilities, it has huge strategic value to Bob and his team," continued Bass. "This demonstrates our alignment with his firm."

About Silverstone – Silverstone Energy Partners is a private investment firm with offices in Houston, making upstream and midstream Energy investments in the lower 48. Deal sizes are between $5 - $200 million. Structures include stretch debt, VPPs, mezzanine, project equity, drilling joint ventures and similar structures. www.silverstone-energy.net

About Craton – Craton Oil & Gas is a privately held, oil and gas operator originally formed in 2002 with experience throughout the lower 48. Craton has partnered with global energy investors through several asset-based entities over the past twenty years with a track record of acquisitions, drilling and secondary development, providing positive returns on investment.

Mark L. Jones of Baker & Hostetler LLP advised Silverstone and R. Reese & Associates, PLLC and Continental Energy Advisors LLC advised Craton.

