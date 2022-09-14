Susan G. Komen® 32nd Annual Race for the Cure Raises Money to Improve Outcomes for Breast Cancer Patients

Susan G. Komen® 32nd Annual Race for the Cure Raises Money to Improve Outcomes for Breast Cancer Patients

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person Race for the Cure to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients by breaking down barriers to timely, quality care that create poor breast health outcomes. The Race will be held on October 2 at Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Race. Funds raised from the Race for the Cure will further Komen's ability to meet the needs of patients and advance our health equity revolution, so everyone gets the care they need," said Stacie Spitzkoff, State Executive Director of New York at Susan G. Komen.

John Dias, reporter for CBS New York, and Natalie Duddridge, anchor/reporter for CBS New York, will serve as Emcees of the event.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Race:

Hope Village , a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

We Remember Area where attendees can hang a photo or message about the person they're remembering

Pillar Tents where attendees can learn more about Komen's four pillars – Research, Care, Community and Action

Moving program featuring the Pathway of Hope followed by a 5K Race/Walk through Prospect Park

Komen Race for the Cure

Prospect Park

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sunday, October 2, 2022

7:30 AM EVENT OPENS

8:45 AM OPENING CEREMONY

9 AM RACE

Register Online

https://www.komen.org/greaternycrace

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Amanda DeBard

Susan G. Komen

(972) 701-2131

adebard@komen.org

View original content:

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure