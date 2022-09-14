TDS publishes 2021 environmental, social, governance report

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) announced the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report.



"TDS has held good corporate responsibility at the forefront of our values for over 50 years," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "This report will highlight many of our efforts."

In order to advance its ESG strategy, TDS conducted a stakeholder assessment to identify challenges and opportunities that are most important to stakeholders. TDS partnered with an independent third party to guide the organization in the process of researching, testing, and analyzing its significant ESG issues. The topics identified in the stakeholder assessment remain key priorities for the TDS ESG Program. These include: Access and Affordability; Data Security; Business Continuity; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; and Community Relations and Engagement.

"Our socially responsible practices, which make up the "S" in ESG, are what comprise our 3Cs – Customers, Culture, and Community," said Carlson.

TDS has also designated an Environmental, Social and Governance Steering Committee to oversee all initiatives and disclosures related to ESG.



The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework is featured in the appendix of the TDS 2021 ESG report and provides a collection of industry-specific standards to help measure and communicate performance on sustainability topics.

TDS also prepared an index in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) Standards in order to report significant economic, environmental, and social topics within the business.



