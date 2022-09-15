Arcadia Research Data Now Available on Snowflake

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia , the leading data analytics platform for healthcare, today announced it has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to make Arcadia's de-identified electronic health record (EHR) and integrated claims data available on Snowflake Marketplace .

Snowflake Marketplace, powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking approach to data in the cloud, allows companies to receive direct access to raw data products and leverage data quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies sharing, collaboration, and the commercialization of data, data services and applications, enabling users to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud.

Data providers, such as Arcadia, can publish data sets or make data analytics services available to Snowflake customers. Snowflake is a valuable partner for life science companies that may want to access the company's EHR and claims data. Snowflake Marketplace allows Arcadia to replace the slow, cumbersome FTP process for data delivery with seamless data sharing capabilities.

Arcadia Research Data is built from an actively growing patient population sourced from EHRs and claims data offering comprehensive visibility across payers and multiple sites of care across the clinical patient journey. Snowflake will enable joint customers access to Arcadia's de-identified real-world data (RWD) to drive insights for life sciences research to improve health/patient outcomes.

"Democratizing access to health data is essential to the acceleration of medical research and development of therapies that can save and improve lives," said Jim Robbins, SVP of Life Sciences at Arcadia. "Partnering with Snowflake allows organizations to leverage clinical information in Arcadia's data to gain valuable insights that lead to improved healthcare and better outcomes."

To request a data sample, visit Arcadia's Snowflake listing here: https://www.snowflake.com/datasets/arcadia-arcadia-research-data/

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io .

