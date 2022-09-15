Big Lots and DoorDash partner to provide on-demand access to bargains, treasures and home essentials

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), one of America's largest home discount retailers, announced today a new partnership with DoorDash to offer customers on-demand delivery of its bargains, treasures and home essentials from more than 1,400 Big Lots stores across 48 states.

As part of the new partnership, consumers can now access more than 36,000 products from Big Lots including home goods, seasonal décor, bedding, snacks and pantry staples, cleaning products, outdoor essentials, pet care supplies and more via the DoorDash app and website.

"Over the last few years, our team has worked hard to make shopping our unique assortment of bargains, treasures and essentials as convenient as possible for customers," said Erica Fortune, Senior Vice President, eCommerce, at Big Lots. "This partnership with DoorDash is a natural next step in our journey, adding an additional option for on-demand delivery of the big brands and surprising finds our customers love at dare-to-compare prices."

"We are proud to partner with Big Lots to offer consumers a fast and convenient way to get all the home essentials they need delivered directly to their doorsteps," said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. "We know convenience and affordability remain top of mind for consumers. Our Big Lots offering helps shoppers who are looking for ways to maximize their budgets while still getting the items they need fast at an exceptional value. Whether shopping for home goods, snacks and pantry items, outdoor supplies, or decor for the upcoming fall season, this new partnership enables consumers to get all the products and bargains they know and love from Big Lots, on-demand."

In celebration of the new partnership, from Sept. 15, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022, consumers can get 50% off their order (up to $20) with promo code 50BIGLOTS.* Big Lots is available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotal from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,440 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

ABOUT DOORDASH

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

Terms & Conditions

*50% off your order, Save Up to $20: Get 50% off your Big Lots order (up to a total value of $20) with promo code 50BIGLOTS. Offer valid from 9/15/2022 through 9/30/2022 or while supplies last. The maximum value of discount from using the promo code is up to $20. Enter code 50BIGLOTS at checkout to redeem. Limit one redemption per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Offer available for orders placed through DoorDash. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

