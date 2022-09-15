Nationwide Mortgage Bankers Awarded Top Ranking Amid Substantial Growth

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, one of the fastest-growing mortgage companies in the nation, continues to take home top workplace accolades, earning the #1 position by Fortune for Best Small and Medium Workplaces in the Financial Services and Insurance sector.

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nationwide Mortgage Bankers) (PRNewswire)

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than over 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. In that survey, 98% of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers' employees said NMB is a great place to work. This number is 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are honored to receive this award," said Richard Steinberg, Founder and Chairman of NMB. "At NMB our culture is centered around our people. People matter. This tremendous recognition is proof that when you have successful, hard-working people who pour their hearts into their jobs and the customers and communities we service, that awards and accolades follow suit. I couldn't be prouder of the NMB team and where we as a company are headed as a top mortgage lender."

The Fortune award comes after a year of record breaking hiring for NMB, reinvesting capital into their operational and sales force at a time when many competitors in the industry are downsizing or closing out entirely. NMB leverages mortgage technology advancements that better serve their homebuyers, partners, and team members alike. NMB's BuyNOW and e-close platforms have led to faster turn times and a more streamlined experience for their clients and referral partners, especially in highly competitive markets.

NMB President Jodi Hall states, "NMB has always been a people-first company. We choose to build infrastructure ahead of growth. We acquire top talent and stay ahead of the competition with investments into the latest technology. While other companies continue to face challenges in the industry's changing landscape, our strategy has positioned us to make continued strides towards growth."

NMB is actively adding top loan officers and branch managers across the country. Visit NMBBranchNow.com to learn more about available opportunities.

In 2022 Nationwide Mortgage Bankers also celebrates:

#2 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ 2022

#2 in Long Island Top Workplaces 2022

#7 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ 2022

#8 Top Workplaces USA 2022

#15 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces 2022

Great Place to Work Certification – 2022

Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies (#1384)

About NMB

NMB was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support. Our mission is to be our clients' and referral partners' trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism. Visit us online at nmbnow.com

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc NMLS# 819382 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Equal Housing Lender - 3 Huntington Quadrangle, Suite 403N, Melville, NY 11747 | (833) 700-8884 | www.nmbnow.com; "NMBNOW". "MortgageNow.com" "Americasa" and "Americasa Home Loans" are registered DBAs of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc ("NMB"). "Americasa" is not a DBA approved in New York but "Americasa Home Loans" is. NMB is in no way affiliated with "Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company". Licensed Mortgage Banker – NYS Banking Department

Contact Nationwide Mortgage Bankers

Nick Bragg– SVP, Marketing

516-340-9957

nbragg@nmbnow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nationwide Mortgage Bankers