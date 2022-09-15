U.S. Migration Patterns Location Data by Unacast

Refined foot traffic datasets and greater granularity power new insights for decision-making in real estate, retail and investment.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unacast, the leader in aggregated location data, today announced the availability of its updated U.S. Migration Patterns V2 solution, offering greater insights into the movements of people throughout the United States.

In the wake of COVID-19, and with a global recession looming, understanding the effects of population movement is essential for real estate investors, urban planners, retailers and others concerned with physical locations and service offerings.

Customers use Unacast's Migrations Patterns data sets in their decision-making process. By understanding the areas people are leaving and moving to, they're able to:

Assess service availability by business categories

Find potential commercial hubs and areas of growth

Identify areas with depleting populations

Evaluate moves of a permanent versus non-permanent nature

Understand regional differences in behavior

One recent study by Unacast found positive migration flow as of summer 2022 was strongest in the Central and Southeast United States, while states along the Canadian border, to the West, and to the Northeast, were almost uniformly net negative in terms of population flow.

Thomas Walle, CEO and co-founder, Unacast, said: "We've seen significant population shifts during and in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This has caused hardship for some businesses, but for those with the right data, it creates opportunities. The granular data in Migrations Patterns V2 gives companies the insights they need to make better decisions and thrive even in uncertain times."

