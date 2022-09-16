Agora Announces Speaker Lineup for Annual RTE2022 Conference

Execs from Meta, ByteDance, Spotify, Bose, Sony, LinkedIn, PwC, and more will participate in sessions focusing on the Metaverse, and other top real-time engagement trends
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the full lineup of speakers for its flagship RTE2022 conference, which is set to take place from October 10 to October 12, 2022. RTE2022 – the world's largest conference exploring real-time engagement (RTE) technologies – will bring together the most influential and innovative leaders in the space to explore the future of interactive live streaming, the Metaverse and XR, social gaming, entertainment and commerce, virtual learning and collaboration, and more.
The conference – which is free and held virtually with a one-day live program in San Francisco – is expected to host approximately 400 in-person participants including exhibits, networking receptions, as well as thousands of attendees from around the world.
"Real-time engagement technology is the most authentic way to stay connected in-person, in digital worlds, and across the metaverse," said Tony Zhao, Agora's CEO and Founder, who will give the keynote speech at RTE2022. "For RTE2022, the theme is Out of This World, and we look forward to bringing together visionaries and experts from all over the globe to tell us how technology has inspired them and how they are reimagining the future of human interaction without boundaries."
This year's RTE2022 conference boasts an impressive and diverse lineup of speakers over its three days, including:
- Meta – Tolu Arogunmati, Product Manager and Tiantian Xu, Product Designer: Tolu will speak at the session Reimagining Sports Fan Engagement with New Real-Time Experiences, while Tiantian will conduct the session UX Design in Metaverse - Best Practices for Designing Virtual Experience.
- ByteDance – Xiaoyu Chen, Director of AI Solutions: Panelist at The Next Generation of Video Engagement Experiences in Social Environments and Platforms session.
- Spotify – Matt Ao, Senior Engineering Manager: Panelist at From Content Creation to Social Engagement: The Intersection of Technology Platforms and Digital Economy session.
- Bose – Marko Stamenovic, Principal Machine Learning Engineer: Panelist at Seeing is Believing, But Is Hearing session.
- Sony Corporation – Akira Tsukahara, Business Producer: Panelist at Seeing is Believing, But Is Hearing session.
- LinkedIn – Shiva Kumar Balakrishnan, Partnerships Lead, Live Events: Panelist at From Content Creation to Social Engagement: The Intersection of Technology Platforms and Digital Economy session.
- PwC – Jason Lovell, Metaverse Strategy: Panelist at Embracing the Core Technology of the Future: Real-Time Engagement as the Frontier of the Next Generation session.
- HTC – Shen Ye, Global Head of Products: Panelist at The Emergence of New Hardware Technologies: Creating Immersive Experiences in a Virtual World session.
- Magic Leap – Lisa Watts, VP Product Marketing & Developer Programs: Panelist at The Emergence of New Hardware Technologies: Creating Immersive Experiences in a Virtual World session.
- Makers Fund – Yohei Ishii, Venture Capitalist: Panelist at A Sense of Place: How RTE Enables Spatial Interactivity Beyond Our Physical World session.
- Andreessen Horowitz – Connie Chan, General Partner: Panelist at The Retail Revolution: Experiential E-Commerce in the Physical and Digital World session.
To see the full list of speakers set for RTE2022, please visit https://rte2022.agora.io/page/2201120/speakers.
