Colgate-Palmolive Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Annual Haz La U Scholarship Initiative

In Partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Colgate's Haz La U has awarded over $900,000 in scholarships to more than 400 Hispanic high school students

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate-Palmolive Company is now accepting applications for Haz La U, its annual educational grant, an initiative launched in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) that offers scholarships to support Hispanic young people on their path to higher education and to building a brighter future. Colgate's Haz La U, will award 31 educational grants totaling $100,000 to Hispanic high school students that have demonstrated academic excellence and been active members of their community. Applications for the 2023-2024 academic year will close on November 13, 2022.

As of 2022, the Haz La U program has awarded more than 400 Hispanic high school students throughout the U.S. who have demonstrated academic excellence, volunteerism, and leadership within their communities, with more than $900,000 in scholarships.

Colgate is proud to highlight 2016 Haz La U grant recipient Jennifer Munoz, a 2020 UCLA graduate who is now working as a mobile QA analyst in the logistics industry, handling time-critical shipments. Jennifer shares: "Haz La U didn't just help me in the financial sense, it helped motivate me because it showed that someone else believed in me." Jennifer's story of growing up in a low-income community in Fontana, California and the impact Haz La U had in helping her accomplish her dream of a college education is featured in a new short film created by Colgate in partnership with HHF.

"Colgate believes that everyone deserves a future worth smiling about, which is why we are proud of our ongoing partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the impact this program has had on grant recipients and their communities," said Jesper Nordengaard, President, North America, Colgate-Palmolive. "We look forward to continuing to support deserving students like Jennifer Munoz, 2016 Haz La U grant recipient."

For more than 10 years, Colgate has partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to award Haz La U scholarships through their annual Youth Awards. "We're extremely proud to continue our partnership with Colgate for the Haz la U grant, which puts our students a step closer to achieving their higher education goals," said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO, Hispanic Heritage Foundation. He adds, "This important effort with Colgate through our Youth Awards program will showcase the tremendous talent and potential of our youth. These scholarships will help young leaders continue on their track to making an impact on our community and America."

The Haz La U grant program will award on a regional level 10 Gold level grants of $4,000 each, 10 Silver level grants of $3,000 each, and 10 Bronze level grants of $2,000 each. One regional winner will receive an additional national level grant of $10,000.

To learn more about Jennifer's story and apply for the Haz la U™ scholarship, visit Colgate.com/MakeTheU.

