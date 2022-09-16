LIDS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF LAS VEGAS FLAGSHIP STORE

Located on the Iconic Las Vegas Strip, Lids' New Two-Story Flagship is the Retailer's Largest Concept Store to Date

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global sports retailer, Lids announced the opening of its new flagship store on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. The new two-story Lids location is the retailer's largest concept store to date at 12,000 square feet.

Lids' Las Vegas Flagship will offer a wide range of licensed apparel and headwear options, becoming a premier destination for both residents and visiting fashion and sports enthusiasts. The store boasts unique features available only in this location such as a digital exterior façade, shop in shops from a variety of sports leagues, two large-scale LED screens designed to showcase prime time games, and upcoming in-store athlete signings and other initiatives. The expansive store will house over 50,000 units of fashion and sports merchandise, including officially licensed product representing Sin City's top local teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aces and more. This Lids location will also feature autographed NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, WNBA and collegiate merchandise from Fanatics Authentic and Upper Deck in a dedicated section.

"Opening our newest and largest Lids store to date in the heart of Las Vegas was an obvious choice for us as the area is a shopping destination known around the world," said Britten Maughan, President at Lids. "The new Flagship offers ample product offerings to residents and visitors alike, no matter your team affiliation, whenever you're shopping on The Strip. Furthermore, it's a look at what's still to come from Lids as we continue to expand Lids' footprint domestically and abroad."

The new Flagship will continue to offer a wide variety of licensed and branded merchandise, as well as specialty products and memorabilia. The store will also feature Lids' signature Custom Zones, which allow consumers the opportunity to custom-embroider a product of their choice in-store. The stores will also carry apparel brands such as Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Fanatics, Retro Brand, Champion, Colosseum, Antigua, Mitchell & Ness, and more, as well as Wincraft, Tervis, and Funko, and headwear brands '47, Pro Standard, and New Era.

In celebration of the store's grand opening, Lids will be hosting a full week of grand opening activations open to the public from October 3rd through October 7th. Further details will be announced at a later date.

The new location marks further brick and mortar expansion by Lids, as the retailer recently announced its new collegiate product focused retail concept, Lids University, in July. Lids operates several concept stores including Locker Room by Lids and team-specific stores such as Yankees Clubhouse and Dodgers Clubhouse. Lids also counts the National Hockey League (NHL), National Basketball Association (NBA), and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as partners as it runs several of each league and team's respective U.S. and international Flagship store locations. To date, Lids operates over 1,500 stores throughout North America, Europe, and Australia. Lids continues to be the world's largest retailer specializing in the sale of officially licensed, branded, and fashion headwear, with over 30 million hats sold annually.

Lids' Las Vegas Flagship is conveniently located on the Las Vegas Strip at 3791 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the North America, Europe and Australia through over 1,500 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.

